2026 Emmys Biggest Snubs: Harrison Ford, Zendaya and major shows that went home empty-handed

Several familiar contenders left television’s biggest night empty-handed as others made Emmy history.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards 2026 delivered several high-profile disappointments, from major actors losing closely watched races to heavily nominated shows leaving with little or nothing. Harrison Ford missed his first competitive Emmy, Zendaya lost for her final ‘Euphoria’ performance, and all seven supporting nominees from ‘The Pitt’ went home empty-handed. ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Gilded Age,’ and ‘Beef’ also fell well short of expectations, while Paramount+ ratings hit ‘Landman’ failed to earn a single nomination. Here are the biggest snubs of the 2026 Emmys.

1. Harrison Ford loses his first Emmy race to Stephen Root

(L) Harrison Ford at Apple TV Press Day in Santa Monica, California, on February 3, 2026; (R) Stephen Root at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2019 (Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer; (R) Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Ford received the first Emmy nomination of his career for playing Dr Paul Rhoades in ‘Shrinking,’ making the supporting actor in a comedy race one of the most closely watched categories. The award instead went to Stephen Root for ‘Widow’s Bay,’ giving Root his first Emmy. During his acceptance speech, Root acknowledged Ford, as he said, “Thank you, sir, for all your many years of great, great, great acting.” Many expected Ford to receive his first major competitive Hollywood award for the role.

2. ‘The Pitt’ supporting cast goes winless despite seven acting nominees

Tom Pelphrey, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Award for “Task ”, poses in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

‘The Pitt’ also controlled much of the supporting actor lineup in a drama, with Patrick Ball, Shawn Hatosy and Gerran Howell all receiving nominations. None of the three managed to convert the show’s strong presence into a win. Tom Pelphrey took the Emmy for playing Robbie Prendergast in ‘Task,’ defeating the ‘The Pitt’ trio as well as Billy Crudup, Jack Lowden and Carlos-Manuel Vesga. The loss stood out because ‘The Pitt’ led every drama series with 25 nominations, although Noah Wyle retained the lead actor award.

3. Zendaya’s final ‘Euphoria’ performance goes unrewarded

Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Zendaya returned to the lead actress in a drama category for the final season of ‘Euphoria,’ having previously won for the role in 2020 and 2022. Her last performance as Rue Bennett placed her alongside Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell and Rhea Seehorn. Seehorn ultimately won for ‘Pluribus,’ earning the first Emmy of her career after previous nominations for ‘Better Call Saul.’ The result brought Zendaya’s final ‘Euphoria’ Emmy campaign to an end without a third acting win.

4. ‘Hacks’ misses one final Outstanding Comedy win

A screenshot of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in 'Hacks' (Image credit: YouTube | HBO Max)

‘Hacks’ entered its final Emmy ceremony with 24 nominations, the most ever for a comedy in a single year. Although Jean Smart won lead actress for the fifth consecutive time, ‘Widow’s Bay’ defeated the show for Outstanding Comedy Series. The ‘Hacks’ finale also lost writing and directing, while Hannah Einbinder, Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs missed out in the supporting categories. That left Smart with the show’s only main-telecast win for its final season.

5. ‘The Gilded Age’ goes zero for eight

Morgan Spector, Harry Richardson, and Carrie Coon in 'The Gilded Age' (Image Credit: HBO)

‘The Gilded Age’ entered the Emmys with eight nominations but did not convert any of them into a win. Carrie Coon lost lead actress to Rhea Seehorn, while Salli Richardson-Whitfield missed out on directing to Saul Metzstein. Merritt Wever was also defeated in guest actress, and the show fell short in production design, costumes, hairstyling and makeup. The result made ‘The Gilded Age’ one of the ceremony’s largest overall shutouts.

6. ‘Landman’ receives zero nominations

'Landman' Season 2 production still featuring cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

‘Landman’ was shut out before the ceremony even began, receiving zero Emmy nominations despite a major awards push from Paramount+. The omission was especially striking given the show’s audience: Its Season 2 finale drew 14.8 million global views within two days. Billy Bob Thornton missed the lead-actor race, while Sam Elliott, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph were among the other overlooked cast members. For one of the platform’s biggest dramas, a complete absence from the ballot ranked among the year’s most conspicuous snubs.

7. ‘Beef’ converts 16 nominations into just one win

A still of Oscar Isaac as Josh in 'Beef' Season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

‘Beef’ entered the Emmys with 16 nominations but left with only one award. Its sole victory came at the Creative Arts Emmys for sound mixing, while Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan lost their lead-acting races during the main ceremony. The Netflix series also missed out on Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, which went to ‘DTF St. Louis.’ After the first season’s dominant Emmy run, the sharp drop made ‘Beef’ one of the night’s biggest underperformers.

The 2026 Emmys showed how quickly an awards race can move away from its expected outcome. Taken together, the results showed that star power, past success and a large nomination count offered little protection at this year’s Emmys. Harrison Ford and Zendaya lost two of the highest-profile acting races, while all seven supporting nominees from ‘The Pitt’ went home empty-handed. ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Gilded Age’ and ‘Beef’ also fell well short of expectations, while the hugely watched ‘Landman’ never reached the ballot. Instead, newer contenders including ‘Widow’s Bay,’ ‘Pluribus,’ ‘Task’ and ‘DTF St. Louis’ delivered some of the ceremony’s defining wins.