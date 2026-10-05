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When does ‘FBI’ Season 9 come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more

The Season 9 opener pairs Maggie Bell with new partner Isaiah Green while OA stays deep undercover
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘FBI’ Season 9 (Cover Image Source: Paramount Plus)
A still from ‘FBI’ Season 9 (Cover Image Source: Paramount Plus)

FBI’ debuted on CBS on September 25, 2018, and follows Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and her partner Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) as they investigate major cases in the FBI’s New York office. In April 2024, CBS renewed the series for a ninth season.

Season 8 finale aired on May 18, 2026, leaving the fate of OA and his future in the bureau uncertain. ‘FBI’ Season 9 will air on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Season 9 will also mark a change in the show’s schedule, with the series moving from Tuesdays to Mondays.

A still from ‘FBI’ Season 9 (Image Source: Paramount Plus)
A still from ‘FBI’ Season 9 (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Season 9, Episode 1, titled ‘Rendition,’ was written by Aaron Ginsburg and directed by Alex Chapple, who helmed the Season 7 premiere, ‘Abandoned.’ A traveling youngster was shot dead in a state park, and the team uncovers that she “was witness to an execution of a person involved in a top-secret government-sponsored project.” Necar Zadegan plays CIA Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard in the episode, with ‘CIA’ airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT afterward. In addition, Maggie deals with the complications of being partnered with Isaiah Green (Roland Buck III, ‘Chicago Med’) while OA wrestles with adapting to his new status quo.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki headline the series, as they have since the Season 1 premiere. Jeremy Sisto reprises his role as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, and Alana De La Garza returns as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. John Boyd, who joined the cast in Season 2 as Stuart Scola, is back as well, while Juliana Aidén Martinez portrays Eva Ramos in her recurring role in Season 8. 

A still from ‘FBI’ Season 9 (Image Source: Paramount Plus)
A still from ‘FBI’ Season 9 (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

New episodes of FBI air every Monday at 8 p. m. ET/PT, with the second installment of Season 9 set to air next Monday, October 12. As Paramount Press Express notes, a drug trafficker is accused of murdering an NYPD officer, claiming to be framed and needing help from the team. Furthermore, Season 9, Episode 3, ‘White Rock,’ will be available to Premium subscribers on Paramount+, with Essential members able to watch it on-demand 24 hours after its linear debut.

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