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Jean Smart makes Emmy history with a rare ‘Hacks’ feat after fifth straight win

Jean Smart becomes the first woman to win an acting Emmy for every eligible season of the same show with her fifth straight ‘Hacks’ win
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 29 MINUTES AGO
Jean Smart, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Award for “Hacks”, poses in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)
Jean Smart, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Award for “Hacks”, poses in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

Jean Smart finished her 'Hacks' run much like her character in the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards 2026. She earned her fifth consecutive Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as Deborah Vance in the HBO Max show. She faced Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary'), Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear'), Elle Fanning ('Margo's Got Money Troubles'), and Lisa Kudrow ('The Comeback') in the category. She is now tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for most Emmy wins by an actor. She is also the first woman to win acting Emmys for all eligible seasons of her show.

'Hacks' actress Jean Smart has won six Emmys (Instagram/@realjeansmart)
'Hacks' actress Jean Smart has won six Emmys (Instagram/@realjeansmart)

Previously, she took the honor for her performance in 'Frasier' and 'Samantha Who?' She has the rare trifecta of winning awards in lead, supporting, and guest actress in a comedy series at the ceremony. Smart was welcomed on the stage with a standing ovation. The actress began the proceedings on a lighter note by asking the women to take their seats, knowing how difficult it is for women to move in their dresses. "Just the men stay standing. The girls get to sit down." She then turned serious and began her acceptance speech. "I have so many people to thank," Smart shared. "Of course, Universal and HBO and my reps, who are the best in the business, and my children, who are my anchor."

Still of Deborah and Ava in 'Hacks' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | HBO Max)
Still of Deborah and Ava in 'Hacks' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | HBO Max)

The 'Frasier' alum also shouted out the show's writer, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky for their contributions. "It all begins and ends with them. I love you guys so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you all so much. What a ride!" she said. The series streamed its final season on May 28 and focused on Deborah Vance (played by Smart) rebuilding her career. 

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