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Rhea Seehorn finally wins first Emmy for ‘Pluribus’ after major ‘Better Call Saul’ snub

After three disappointments, Rhea Seehorn finally snags her long-overdue Emmy Award
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 26 MINUTES AGO
Rhea Seehorn accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Award for ‘Pluribus’ at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)
Rhea Seehorn accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Award for ‘Pluribus’ at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Rhea Seehorn finally has her long-overdue Emmy. After losing it twice before for her turn as ponytail-loving Kim Wexler on 'Better Call Saul,' Seehorn's supporters were waiting eagerly for this year's result. She was announced as a winner in the category of 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' for 'Pluribus' at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. She won against Keri Russell ('The Diplomat'), Carrie Coon ('The Gilded Age'), Chase Infiniti ('The Testaments'), and Zendaya ('Euphoria') for the honor. For many, she was a frontrunner in the category for her mind-blowing performance as Carol Sturka in Apple TV's post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama from Vince Gilligan. 

Still of Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka from ‘Pluribus’ (Image Source: Instagram | @plur1busappletv)
Still of Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka from ‘Pluribus’ (Image Source: Instagram | @plur1busappletv)

Seehorn was visibly emotional when her name was announced as a winner. "Sorry, this is me on a beta blocker. It's pretty bad," Seehorn said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you to the Television Academy so much and all the members that voted. And I also just want to say congratulations and thank you for the performances to my fellow nominees in my category. All brilliant, brilliant performances, Keri Russell among them, who sent us a lovely gift and a card, quoting — sadly, we didn't know we would lose her so soon — but quoting Gloria Steinem, saying, 'We are linked, not ranked.' And I feel that way about all you women."

A screenshot from the official 'Pluribus' trailer (Cover image credit: YouTube | @AppleTV)
A screenshot from the official 'Pluribus' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AppleTV)

The actress also thanked her entire 'Pluribus' team, including the creator Vince Gilligan. "Thank you, Vince Gilligan, for giving me not only the role of a lifetime but for creating sets where we all get to collaborate, and we are actually made to feel safe to take risks so that we get better as artists," she added. "Thank you to my whole crew, my producers, my writers, the incredible background artists that work on the show, casting, my dear, beloved cast, Miriam [Shor] and Jeff [Hiller] and Samba [Schutte] and Carlos-Manuel Vesga. And my pirate lady, Karolina Wydra," she said. This was Seehorn's fourth Emmy nomination and first win. Apart from her 'Better Call Saul' nominations, she was also up for the honor in the category of Outstanding Actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for playing Kris Latimer on AMC's 'Cooper's Bar.'

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