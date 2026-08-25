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‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 sets release date as new teaser previews Russell family fallout

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 has set its release date, with a new teaser hinting at fresh challenges and shifting fortunes for high society.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in a still from 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max Nordic)
Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in a still from 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max Nordic)

‘The Gilded Age’ is ready to return to high society. HBO has announced that Season 4 of Julian Fellowes' period drama will premiere on Sunday, November 1, with all-new episodes arriving at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO Max. The upcoming season will consist of eight episodes. HBO also dropped a new teaser, offering an early look at the changing fortunes and rising tensions awaiting the show's central characters.

The new season picks up after Bertha Russell's efforts to reshape New York society came at a personal cost. Her family now faces the consequences of those choices. The teaser opens with Bertha, played by Carrie Coon, declaring, “We are truly being tested.” She adds, “We must fight with every tool we have.” Meanwhile, Agnes van Rhijn sees a chance to reclaim her former position. Marian is set to forge a new path, while Peggy faces a different challenge as she seeks acceptance from her future in-laws. 

Morgan Spector as George Russell in a still from 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 trailer
Morgan Spector as George Russell in a still from 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max Nordic)

The Season 3 finale left several major relationships in uncertain territory. George Russell was left resentful over Bertha's role in arranging Gladys' marriage to the Duke of Buckingham. Although the couple eventually found love, the decision created a deeper divide within the Russell family. Marian's future with Larry Russell also became complicated after she learned he had not been entirely honest about one of his recent outings. Peggy, on the other hand, accepted a marriage proposal from Dr. William Kirkland.

Season 4 will see the return of Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Cynthia Nixon, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Audra McDonald, and Phylicia Rashad, among others.

The new season will also introduce several fresh faces. Jim Gaffigan, Dennis Haysbert, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, Dallas Roberts, James Scully, Taylor Trensch, Bonnie Milligan, Maggie Kuntz, and Neal Huff are joining the expanding ensemble.

Morgan Spector as George Russell in a still from 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 trailer
Morgan Spector as George Russell in a still from 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max Nordic)

Fellowes returns as creator, writer, and executive producer. Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Sonja Warfield also serve as writers and executive producers, with HBO and Universal Television producing the series. With Bertha's ambitions carrying new consequences and several characters entering uncertain chapters of their lives, ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 looks set to bring another round of power struggles, social maneuvering and family drama when it returns this fall.

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