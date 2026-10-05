Will there be 'Lanterns' Season 2? Episode 8 ends with startling revelation

'Lanterns,' starring Kyle Chandler, just aired its finale titled 'Dirt and Stars' on HBO Max

'Lanterns' has taken the world by storm with its captivating plot twists. According to Variety, the show has been a resounding hit for Warner Bros., averaging 19 million viewers per episode. This could lead to a Season 2 renewal, considering there are several more stories to tell about Hal and John from the comics the show is based on. Nexus Point News reports that a writers' room for Season 2, led by showrunner Chris Mundy, has been assembled. It reportedly includes Christopher Cantwell, Nakkiah Lui, Zack Whedon, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, and Vanessa Baden. However, it is important to note that the network has not yet officially ordered the next season.

A still of Noah from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by John Johnson)

That said, the show's finale hints that the story may not be over just yet. After weeks of speculation, Episode 8 finally reveals Hal Jordan's killer. Sinestro reveals that Noah, Kerry's son, was a manhunter who also broke him out of prison. John puts the pieces together and realizes that Noah wants to kill the Guardians for what they did to his grandmother, and wants to use the Lantern for revenge. John escapes from the portal and immediately comes face-to-face with Noah, who easily takes the ring from his finger. Noah then confesses to John that he killed Hal to prevent the Green Lantern from revealing everything to his mother. The Manhunter took this violent step because Hal followed him and discovered the portal that Zoe, Noah's grandmother, made. He initially had no intention of killing Hal, but when the superhero refused to give up his pursuit, Noah felt he had no choice. "I trusted him with what I was. All he had to do was let it be," said Noah. He shot Hal point-blank in the head.

After uncovering why John killed his grandma, Noah asks him to do something similar for him as well. The Manhunter reveals a war brewing within himself. He is programmed to destroy worlds, but deep down he wants to live a normal life. One part of him wants to get into the Pentagon and gain control of an arsenal of weapons, while another wants to play football with his team. In a surprising turn of events, Noah gives up Hal's Green Lantern ring and asks John to end this struggle. "You killed my grandma out of mercy. I'm asking you to do the same for me," Noah says to John. He asks John to wait until his football game, and then kill him.

A still of Hal and John from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: HBO)

John feels conflicted and immediately seeks Hal-o-gram for answers. But since the ring's charge has run out, John can't connect with the entity. He is now truly on his own. John then goes to Kerry, who is watching her son's football match. He tells Kerry that he knows about Noah's real identity. Faced with the revelation, Kerry finally reveals what happened on Hal's final day on earth. Hal arrived on the football field and confronted Kerry about Noah being a manhunter, and inquired whether there were more such beings in the town. Hal tells her that Noah is planning something sinister, and he wants to take them to a safe house in Guadalajara, Mexico, to stop him.

Kerry, scared that Hal might hurt her son, pulls her gun and shoots Hal. The moment was heartbreaking as Hal was killed by the same woman he was professing his love to in his final moments. Kerry then calls John to help figure out whether Noah has truly become a menace. John assures her that is not the case. He points to Noah taking the blame for Kerry and other acts and says, "That is not programming. That is love. You raised him well." Kerry plans to turn herself in, but John stops her, saying that Hal wouldn't want it. John also assures her that he will not kill Noah, but will have things in place to stop him if he becomes a threat. Noah also decides to drop the plan and attend the University of Nebraska.

A still of Kerry from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by John Johnson)

John later informs Guy that Hal died a hero and that is all he needs to know. He also tells Guy his decision to become Earth's Green Lantern, but says he plans to do things his way. "Think of me as an independent contractor," he says. "No Guardians, no corps. You take the stars. I'll take the dirt." Guy doesn't think the Guardians will be on board with the call, and flies away. Hal-o-Gram then appears, and the duo talks about his decision to let Noah be. John asks Hal-o-Gram what he would have done, and the entity backs his call. "My gut tells me that you're going to be better at this job than I ever was, and you're ready," the hologram tells him. When it's time to say goodbye, Hal-o-Gram instructs John to charge the ring. But before the entity vanishes forever, he asks John about his last words. Hal says that they were "I love you." Hal-o-Gram replies, "And I love you, too, Junior." John drops Maggie some money, then visits his family, who are elated to see him. John rewrites the Green Lantern vows and adds a rule about embracing fear, following Hal’s advice: "Don't be afraid to be afraid." The last frame sees the new Green Lantern flying into the sky.