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Why are some of your favorite shows not eligible for the 2026 Emmys? Here’s what to know

Emmy eligibility comes down to dates and episode counts not how much buzz a show generated, and these are the reasons why some shows are not eligible.
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
[L] 78th Emmy Awards; [R] Still from ‘House of the Dragon’ (Cover Image Source: [L] Instagram | @televisionacad; [R] Prime Video)
[L] 78th Emmy Awards; [R] Still from ‘House of the Dragon’ (Cover Image Source: [L] Instagram | @televisionacad; [R] Prime Video)

The 2026 Emmys are airing tonight. If you have scrolled through the nominee list looking for your favorite recent watch and it’s not there, it’s not necessarily a snub. It could be that it never had a chance to be considered in the first place. There are a whole lot of mechanics behind the reasons why a TV show might miss out on Emmy consideration. 

Every year there’s a cut-off for eligibility, and this year it was shows premiering between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. You must have at least six episodes out before the cut-off, or your entire season for limited and anthology series. However, missing either one means the show gets deferred to the next year’s race.

A still from ‘House of the Dragon’ (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘House of the Dragon’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

A lot of this year’s season’s biggest titles were caught by the time issue, with ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 premiering June 21 (three weeks after the deadline) and not being eligible for a single nomination this year despite the buzz. Season 3 of ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘The Vampire Lestat,’ had the same story, as it ran from June 7 through July 19 and was outside the window.

The Bear’ ran the other direction, with Season 5 going up on Hulu in full on June 25, meaning tonight’s nominations are recognizing Season 4, which premiered a year ago. That same problem of missing the deadline kept several other new titles out of contention as well. ‘Every Year After,’ the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel ‘Elle,’ and ‘Cape Fear’ all premiered after the cut-off and so were never eligible for this year’s consideration.

A still from 'The Bear' Season 5 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FX Networks)
A still from 'The Bear' Season 5 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FX Networks)

And then there’s the issue of the episode count, which can trip up shows even when they technically premiered in time. ‘Dutton Ranch’ only managed to get four episodes out before May 31, falling short of the six needed to put the entire season up for consideration, even though it was Paramount+’s biggest series debut ever.

Silo’ Season 3 and ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 are dealing with the same rollover problem. Apple TV’s ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ had only three episodes in the window, while BritBox’s ‘The Other Bennet Sister’ ran into the same six-episode issue.

A still from ‘Silo’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)
A still from ‘Silo’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Some shows end up in a worse position than others, in an in-between sort of spot. Most Emmy categories are looking at a single show’s entire season as a unit, such as Best Drama, Best Actor, etc. But several categories don’t work that way and judge each episode individually based on the best work in any single episode. That’s where Apple TV’s ‘Widow’s Bay’ comes in. Seven of its episodes aired before May 31, which should be enough to qualify this year, but its final three episodes aired after the deadline.

Anyone who did particularly good work on those final three episodes can’t submit their work for consideration this year, even as the show is up for the big Emmys at the moment. They will have to wait until 2027. Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ Season 23 ran into the same problem. The entire show is eligible for consideration, but its last two episodes aired after May 31, and so anyone looking to submit editing or cinematography work from those particular two episodes will have to wait until next year.

A still from ‘Heated Rivalry’ (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘Heated Rivalry’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

And then there’s ‘Heated Rivalry,’ which isn’t even a timing issue at all. The hockey romance is a Canadian production on Crave, and the Primetime Emmy rules exclude foreign productions unless they are a proper U.S.-foreign co-production set up before filming began, a Television Academy spokesperson confirmed to Billboard Canada.

It’s entirely eligible for the International Emmys instead, just not tonight’s ceremony. Breakout star Connor Storrie still managed to get a nomination of his own for hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’ so the show isn’t entirely shut out of the night.

The whole issue can be summed up easily by looking at what went down with all of these shows: the Emmys always judge a specific 12-month TV season, not whatever is dominating your feed. A series can be the most talked-about thing on television and still be sitting this ceremony out purely because of when its episodes hit air.

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