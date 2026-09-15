‘DTF St Louis’ scores a major Emmy win and ends Netflix’s three-year streak

‘DTF St. Louis’ beats ‘Beef’ and other contenders to win Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

HBO series 'DTF St.Louis' has officially been crowned as the winner in the category of 'Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.' It faced some stiff competition against shows like 'All Her Fault,' 'The Beast in Me,' 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette,' and 'Beef.' The HBO series was considered the frontrunner, but some believed that 'Beef' could take home a surprising win. However, ultimately the honor went to Linda Cardellini and David Harbour's 'DTF St.Louis.' This award breaks Netflix's three-year streak, which began in 2023 with 'Beef' Season 1 and continued with 'Baby Reindeer' and 'Adolescence.' The last time an HBO series won in this category was 'The White Lotus' in 2022.

(L-R) Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini and David Harbour, winners of the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Award for “DTF St. Louis”, pose in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

During last weekend's Creative Emmy Awards ceremony, the show took home top honors in Picture Editing, Cinematography, Writing, and Directing (both for Steven Conrad), as well as acting wins for Linda Cardellini for Best Supporting Actress and Harbour for Best Supporting Actor. For both Harbour and Cardellini, it was their first Emmy in acting. Showrunner Steven Conrad took center stage while accepting the award alongside the present cast and crew. He gave a short speech thanking everyone who worked on the show. The show focused on a bizarre love triangle between Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini's characters, leading to a gruesome murder. All episodes are currently streaming on HBO Max.