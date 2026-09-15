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'The Pitt' bags major win at the Emmys as it beats 'Paradise,' 'Slow Horses' and more

The HBO Max medical drama won the award for the second consecutive year at the Emmys
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
R. Scott Gemmill and the cast and crew accept the Outstanding Drama Series Award for 'The Pitt' (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)
R. Scott Gemmill and the cast and crew accept the Outstanding Drama Series Award for 'The Pitt' (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt’ emerged victorious in the Outstanding Drama Series category at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026. The win marked the show’s second consecutive victory in the category, following its debut-season win in 2025. ‘The Pitt’ beat ‘The Diplomat,’ ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ ‘Paradise,’ ‘Pluribus,’ ‘Slow Horses,’ and ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ to win the top honor. The medical drama entered this year's ceremony as the most-nominated show, with 25 nominations for its second season.

Accepting the award, creator R. Scott Gemmill said, “Yes, we are entertainers. We make you laugh, we make you cry, occasionally we make you look away in disgust. But when I look around this room, I see something more important than the awards and the ratings. I see a whole community that is still trying to do the right thing.” Between two Primetime wins and earlier wins at the Creative Emmys for casting, guest actor, prosthetic makeup, and original music, ‘The Pitt’ earned six Emmys this year, taking the show’s haul to 11 wins from 38 nominations. Interestingly, ‘The Pitt’ has won the top drama award for both its seasons.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Cast and crew accept the Outstanding Drama Series Award for
The cast and crew accept the Outstanding Drama Series Award for 'The Pitt' (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

The series brings together Gemmill, executive producer John Wells, and Wyle, who have previously worked together on ‘ER.’ Set almost entirely in the emergency department of a fictional Pittsburgh hospital, each season of ‘The Pitt’ follows a group of doctors and nurses during a typical 24-hour period. In Season 1, Wyle’s Dr. Robby and his team experienced a day that began routinely but quickly turned into a mass-casualty incident. The second season premiered on HBO Max in January 2026 and focused more closely on the toll the job takes on the medical staff.

The win for Outstanding Drama Series capped off a great night for the show. This came after Noah Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, his second consecutive win in the category. ‘The Pitt’ is set to return to HBO Max in January 2027 for Season 3. Wyle will reprise his role as Robby alongside most of the much-loved cast.

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