‘Pluribus’ wins big at Creative Arts Emmys before main ceremony even begins

The Creative Arts Emmys were held on September 5 and 6, with the main ceremony scheduled to take place on September 14

‘Pluribus’ has swept the Creative Arts Emmys with four wins for its debut season, even before the main ceremony has begun. The wins came during the two-day event, which concluded on September 6 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Vince Gilligan’s sci-fi drama emerged victorious in the following categories: Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music Emmy, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing. Composer Dave Porter earned two Emmys for the series for Original Main Title Theme Music and Sound Mixing.

A still from ‘Pluribus’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

It was a particularly special night for Vince Gilligan, whose previous series, ‘Better Call Saul,’ bagged 53 nominations but did not win a single Emmy. Gilligan’s Emmy drought was noted by Skip Macdonald, the editor of ‘Pluribus,’ who spoke to Gold Derby about the team's excitement. “This is amazing because, like you said, Better Call Saul didn't get any. They got a number of nominations, but no win. So, first season out, to get a few wins so far has been amazing. It's recognizing the quality of work that we do and the show itself.”

For those who have yet to watch it, ‘Pluribus’ tells the story of Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn). The romance author is one of the 13 people who remain untouched by a strange phenomenon that has connected the larger population into one shared hive mind. Feeling lonely, Carol wants to find out the truth and undo everything, even if that means using an atomic bomb. The series debuted in the Creative Arts weekend with 18 nominations, more than any other rookie drama this season, according to the Television Academy. Seehorn has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which will see her go head-to-head with Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell, and Zendaya. Meanwhile, Gilligan has been nominated for writing and directing; Wydra is up for Supporting Actress; Carlos-Manuel Vesga is up for Supporting Actor; and the series itself is up for Outstanding Drama.

A still from ‘Pluribus’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Notably, ‘Pluribus’ was not the only Apple TV drama to find success during the Creative Arts Emmys. ‘Widow’s Bay’ scored eight wins, while ‘DTF St. Louis’ bagged six. ‘The Pitt’ celebrated Ernest Harden Jr.'s win for Outstanding Guest Actor, among its wins for casting, prosthetic makeup, and original song. The main event will air on September 14, with the 78th Emmys set to be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.