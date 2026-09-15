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Dale Dickey on her first Emmy nod for ‘Widow’s Bay’ as Apple TV+ hit lands 19 nominations

Dale Dickey reveals the one rule that shaped ‘Widow’s Bay’ as she reacts to her first Emmy nod.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Dale Dickey attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA)
Dale Dickey attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA)

Dale Dickey is heading into the 2026 Emmys with her first nomination after more than three decades in the industry, as Apple TV+’s ‘Widow’s Bay’ enters the awards race with 19 nominations. In an exclusive interview with MTN, Dickey reflected on what the recognition means at this stage of her career.

The actor, who plays Rosemary in the Apple TV+ horror-comedy, said the nomination felt meaningful because it came from her peers. She also joked that Emmy voters had “thrown a bone to quite a few older character actors” who had never been nominated before.

The recognition comes as ‘Widow’s Bay’ has become one of the biggest new shows in this year’s Emmy field. The series received 19 nominations, including best comedy series, lead actor for Matthew Rhys, writing for creator Katie Dippold and directing for Hiro Murai. Dickey, Stephen Root, Kate O’Flynn, Betty Gilpin and Hamish Linklater were also recognized for their performances.

Dale Dickey as Rosemary in a still from ‘Widow’s Bay’ (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+).
Dale Dickey as Rosemary in a still from ‘Widow’s Bay’ (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+).

Dickey said the response from people she has worked with made the moment more personal. She received messages from former collaborators, including Walton Goggins, and flowers from Octavia Spencer after the nominations were announced.

During the MTN interview, the actor was also asked whether the cast knew, while filming the first season, that ‘Widow’s Bay’ would become such a major Emmy player. She said they did not expect the show to land this strongly. “No, I, I don't think we did,” she said. “I think we knew that we had something good and unique, but whether people were going to relate to it.”

‘Widow’s Bay’ stars Rhys as Tom Loftis, the mayor of a fictional New England island town that is trying to draw tourists while dealing with signs that the place may be haunted. The first season follows the town as its supernatural history becomes harder to ignore, while the show moves between horror, comedy and local politics.

The actor said the tone of the series came from the way Dippold and Murai guided the cast. The instruction was to keep the performances grounded instead of playing the comedy too broadly.  “They really worked hard on setting this tone that we were real,” Dickey said. "Don't push the comedy, and I know Matthew Rhys, my character's sole purpose is to annoy the mayor, so I have a great time annoying him, but he would say, 'Oh, you know, I know Apple is happy with what they're seeing.'" 

An image of Matthew Rhys as To Loftis in 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
An image of Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis in 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

That approach helped shape Rosemary’s place in the story. Dickey described her character as someone whose main function is to frustrate Rhys’ mayor, which allowed her to play the scenes without forcing the humor. The Emmy nominations have also added to the show’s unusual awards path.

The final three episodes of Season 1 were not eligible for the 2026 cycle because they aired in the 2027 awards window. Even so, ‘Widow’s Bay’ led all new shows with its 19 nominations, making Dickey’s first Emmy nod part of a wider breakthrough for the Apple TV+ series.

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