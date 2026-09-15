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‘Widow’s Bay’ makes Emmy history with record-breaking win for a comedy series

'Widow's Bay' beat favorites like 'Hacks,' 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' 'The Bear,' and more
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Katie Dippold and the cast and crew accept the Outstanding Comedy Series Award for 'Widow's Bay' (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)
Katie Dippold and the cast and crew accept the Outstanding Comedy Series Award for 'Widow's Bay' (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

'Widow's Bay' took home the top honor in the Outstanding Comedy Series category at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards. The show was facing off against 'Abbott Elementary,' 'The Bear,' ' Hacks,' 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' 'Nobody Wants This,' 'Only Murders In The Building,' and 'Shrinking.' This was a huge night for the genre-bending Apple TV show. Along with leading man Matthew Rhys winning for his role as Tom Loftis in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category, the show also won 13 other Emmy awards. Kate O’Flynn won for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, while Stephen Root won for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kate O'Flynn accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Award for
Kate O'Flynn accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Award for 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

The show now holds the record for the most Emmys for a single season of a comedy show. It surpassed the record of 13 wins set last year by 'The Studio.' Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey presented the award to the cast and crew. Series creator Katie Dippold took centre stage and began by thanking her family and the team. “Just personally, I have to quickly thank my mom for always making Halloween fun,” she said while accepting the award. “Also, this group was such a great collaboration of the best, wonderful weirdos and artists. These writers, these producers, these amazing actors, these directors," she added. The creator also expressed her gratitude to Apple TV for allowing them to "take this crazy, creative swing."

Apple TV has already renewed the acclaimed show for another season. “From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laugh and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew and the entire team have created,” said Apple TV head of programming Matt Cherniss. “It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season.”

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