MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Hacks’ Season 5 Finale: Hannah Einbinder reacts to that emotional roller coaster twist

Hannah Einbinder shared that she felt ‘pathetic’ and ‘nervous’ while shooting a particular sequence in ‘Hacks.’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in a still from 'Hacks' (Cover Image Source: HBO Max)
Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in a still from 'Hacks' (Cover Image Source: HBO Max)

'Hacks' series finale, 'Come On, Get Happy,' left many in tears. Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and Deborah (Jean Smart) plan to waltz through Paris, and when things are finally looking up, the latter delivers a devastating blow: she has been diagnosed with cancer. Instead of seeking treatment for the condition, Deborah has decided to check herself into a right-to-die facility in Switzerland. Ava is stunned to hear this and gets overwhelmed by the fact that Deborah wants her as a companion in the facility. Ava makes a final attempt to convince Deborah to choose another way and begs her mentor to reconsider. "Please don't leave me. Please," she tearfully pleads. 

Still of Ava in 'Hacks' (Image Source: HBO Max)
Still of Ava in 'Hacks' (Image Source: HBO Max)

Einbinder, who plays Ava, talked with Entertainment Weekly about being "nervous" while shooting the scene. Despite delivering one memorable sequence after another in the show, she was anxious about the emotional place she needed to go to perform the sequence. "To embody what Ava was feeling in that moment, I was fully experiencing what she was experiencing, and I was looking around the room between takes, and I felt ashamed and embarrassed and pathetic that other people were seeing me cry like that," she shared. "I know that sounds weird because it's my job, but I literally felt humiliated." 

Eventually, the feeling subsided, and she now feels proud of the situation. "I felt like I had done what I wanted to do, and I was happy with my work, and that's what I started to feel after a while. But in the moment doing it, I just felt like s--" Einbinder added. Jean Smart, who plays Deborah, recounted how she wanted to cry during the sequence. But the creatives did not want her to go that route. "She knows how much she's hurting her, and that makes her feel terrible, but she's not considering changing her mind at all. That was a hard scene for Hannah," the actress recalls.

Still of Ava and Deborah in 'Hacks' (Image Source: HBO Max | Kenny Laubbacher)
Still of Ava and Deborah in 'Hacks' (Image Source: HBO Max | Kenny Laubbacher)

Ultimately, Deborah decides to go with Ava's suggestion. While bantering with Ava in a cafe about the "best part of dying," Deborah realizes how much she is enjoying the moment and wants more of it. This makes her want to fight for her life instead of giving it up, for the sake of just one more "special," using the jokes she and Ava cook up. She chases Ava through the station and tells her, "I may not have 30 years, but I think I have another hour. Will you help me write it (the special)?" Lucia Aniello, who created the show along with Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, told Variety that the sequence was a bit of a throwback to the pilot. "Deborah being inspired by her banter with Ava is obviously the inciting incident to the pilot," she explained, "and so, to have it also be the way the show ends is why this was always the idea from the beginning."

Still of Deborah in 'Hacks' (Image Source: HBO Max)
Still of Deborah in 'Hacks' (Image Source: HBO Max)

Considering that Deborah chose to live, fueled speculations that there could be a reunion in the future. Aniello is not averse to that. "Never say never," she stated. "It doesn't seem likely, but we love these actors, we love these characters, we love this crew. We are so lucky. I think in a perfect world, we would be making this show forever. We really would. So it is heartbreaking to us that it is over, and I think this sentiment out there that we're choosing to end the show, and while it is technically true, we're doing it to maintain a certain quality that we believe the show has been, and we just want that to be the way that people think about the show, and not anything less." 'Hacks' series finale is currently streaming on HBO Max

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Will there be 'Euphoria' Season 4? Sam Levinson finally reveals show's future after heartbreaking finale
TV

Will there be 'Euphoria' Season 4? Sam Levinson finally reveals show's future after heartbreaking finale

The HBO drama premiered its first season in 2019 and returned for its sophomore season in 2022
2 hours ago
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 pays one final tribute to Angus Cloud’s Fezco in emotional finale episode
TV

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 pays one final tribute to Angus Cloud’s Fezco in emotional finale episode

Angus Cloud played Fezco O'Neill in the first two seasons of the award-winning series
4 hours ago
Does Rue die? 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale reveals her devastating fate as Ali seeks revenge
TV

Does Rue die? 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale reveals her devastating fate as Ali seeks revenge

The Season 3 finale of 'Euphoria' featured several deaths as the showdown between Laurie, Alamo, and the DEA took center stage
6 hours ago
Emilia Clarke finally responds to rumors of 'GoT' cast making $300K per episode: 'I'd been driving...'
TV

Emilia Clarke finally responds to rumors of 'GoT' cast making $300K per episode: 'I'd been driving...'

Emilia Clarke set the record straight on the salary rumors, one of the show's perennial talking points since the 2011 premiere
1 day ago
When is Star City' Set? Exploring its timeline and 'For All Mankind' connection
TV

When is Star City' Set? Exploring its timeline and 'For All Mankind' connection

With 'Star City' premiering on May 29, and two episodes streaming, the timeline and connection to 'For All Mankind' has been a talking point
1 day ago
Does Kelly die? Apple TV's ‘For All Mankind’ Season 5’s devastating cliffhanger ending explained
TV

Does Kelly die? Apple TV's ‘For All Mankind’ Season 5’s devastating cliffhanger ending explained

Kelly Baldwin’s groundbreaking discovery on Titan comes with a devastating cost as the Season 5 finale leaves her stranded with no way home
2 days ago
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ star drops major filming update and fans have every reason to be excited
TV

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ star drops major filming update and fans have every reason to be excited

Adam Rodriguez confirmed that production is already active for the historic season of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
2 days ago
‘The Pitt’ dominates 2026 Astra TV Awards nominations as ‘Shrinking’ and ‘Beef’ score major nods
TV

‘The Pitt’ dominates 2026 Astra TV Awards nominations as ‘Shrinking’ and ‘Beef’ score major nods

‘The Pitt’ leads the way with twelve nominations, while ‘Shrinking’ has emerged as the top contender in the comedy category with ten nominations.
2 days ago
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 final trailer sets up The Battle of the Gullet with a grim warning
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 final trailer sets up The Battle of the Gullet with a grim warning

The new ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 trailer teases the devastating war fans expected last season, with dragons and rival claims colliding.
2 days ago
‘A Different World’ sequel series gets Netflix release date over 30 years after original show ended
TV

‘A Different World’ sequel series gets Netflix release date over 30 years after original show ended

Thirty-nine years to the day that the original ‘A Different World’ premiered in 1987, its Netflix sequel series of the same name will also premiere in 2026
2 days ago