‘Marshals’ boss explains why Season 2 killed off a major character: ‘We went back and forth about it’

Dolly Weaver first appeared in Episode 4 of ‘Marshals’ Season 1 alongside her father, Tom Weaver.

Dolly Weaver (Ellyn Jameson) did not survive the Season 2 premiere of ‘Marshals,’ and the showrunners had to have a difficult conversation about it. Showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine that the writers had to weigh their options when it came to her fate. “We went back and forth about it a lot,” he said. He called her death a reminder that people close to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) tended to meet with tragic outcomes, despite this being the result of her father, Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey).

A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hotstar)

Hudnut also insisted that the bond between Kayce and Dolly was always meant to be brief. Any woman who comes after Monica (Kelsey Asbille) in the affections of the Dutton heir would have to contend with the wrath of viewers, he said, and a separation from Monica, whose death the viewers learn about in the first episode, was necessary for the show’s fourth episode, where Dolly finally arrives. He and Grimes have talked about the various women in Kayce’s life, and Hudnut is unsure whether Kayce will eventually find someone as fulfilling as Monica. The episode’s final scene, in which Kayce cries over an old photograph of himself with his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and Monica, is the most devastating he’s seen since her death, as he struggles to fill the parenting role she once held.

Tom is in prison, but Hudnut hinted that he’ll return in later episodes as one of the show’s new antagonists, alongside Season 1 villain Randall Clegg (Michael Cudlitz). Tom’s influence will be felt in the plot this season, but an on-screen return is more likely to happen further down the line than in Season 2. Season 2 premiere ‘All Hat No Cattle’ is the episode in which Kayce races to save Tate from rancher Tom, who is trying to take over East Camp land owned by Kayce. After killing two armed guards and a lawyer sent to intimidate him, Kayce and Dolly visit Tom’s ranch, where they exchange stories about their fathers.

A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hotstar)

Tom pulls a gun on Kayce after the deed is signed, but it has no bullets left, giving Kayce a chance to chase down his son. While Kayce frees Tate, the Marshals pursue Tom, who rolls his car down a hill with Dolly inside. Tom survives, Dolly dies at the scene, and Kayce refuses when Tom begs him to end his life. Ellyn Jameson, who plays Dolly, was cast as a recurring guest star before Season 1 began, and she first appeared in Episode 4, which also introduced her father. Kayce and Dolly grew increasingly close throughout the season, culminating in the finale, when the two rode off into the sunset together. ‘Marshals’ debuted its second season on October 4 and airs Sundays on CBS, with episodes available to stream on Paramount+.