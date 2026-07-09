Noah Wyle teases ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 storyline after major Emmy nomination: 'He’s begun the therapeutic road'

Noah Wyle serves as the show's lead star and also has credits for writing and directing episodes of the award-winning series

The 2026 Emmy Award nominations were recently announced, giving the cast of 'The Pitt' plenty to celebrate. The second season of the medical drama racked up 25 nominations, the highest for a television series this year. The show's lead star, Noah Wyle, who plays the ER chief Dr. Robby, earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series after winning the award at last year's prestigious ceremony. This year, he also picked up an additional nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for helming the episode titled '12:00 p.m.' which aired on February 12. The hit HBO Max series also earned nominations across the acting categories for Outstanding Actor/Actress, Supporting Actor/Actress, and Guest Actor/Actress.

An image of Noah Wyle hugging co-star Katherine LaNasa after their Emmy nominations in 2025 (Image Source: Instagram | @warrickpage)

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Wyle shared his excitement and gratitude. "This just feels very much like a gift that keeps on giving. I feel very humbled by this and validated many times over. Today, I feel extremely gratified that the nominations were spread so far and wide across our casting. It really feels like it’s a testament to the collective achievement and contribution that everybody makes," the 55-year-old actor said. He went on to acknowledge the behind-the-scenes crew that helps translate the chaos of a real emergency room onto the small screen. "It is such a collective effort that it’s really hard to parse it out into individual contributions. It feels a little disingenuous to be one of the only people standing up there on a stage accepting a trophy on behalf of Stage 22 and Stage 21, and all the people that work there. The fact that Jojo Coelho, our DP, was not nominated, I think, was significant because she’s such a huge part of our show and is part of every single one of those nominations because her work is so spectacular."

An image of Noah Wyle from 'The Pitt' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @warrickpage)

The 'ER' alum shared a promising update about his character, who was seen silently battling depression and struggling with suicidal thoughts throughout the second season. "I think we’re climbing out of the pit slowly but surely. I think Robbie and anybody who can identify with him will watch his journey and feel that we’re now finally in the kind of ascension. We’re moving up and out of where we’ve been." Wyle also said that "Season 3 is about doctors benefiting from being patients," hinting at his character possibly receiving the help he needs. "We’re going to see that he’s begun the therapeutic road; it’s had a positive effect. It’s fragile, and it’s not without risk and vulnerability, but it’s at least there’s forward progress."

An image of Noah Wyle as Dr. 'Robby' Robinavitch from 'The Pitt' Season 2 (Image Source: HBO Max | Photo by Warrick Page)

Season 3 of 'The Pitt' will cover another 15-hour shift over a single day: November 12, 2026. As per Wyle, one of the storylines for the show's next installment will highlight the conditions that lead to a union strike. However, the series will not delve into the strike's impact on the hospital's workflow. Moreover, he mentioned that the next season will also address the real-life impact of the Big Beautiful Bill, which has severely cut down the Medicare and Medicaid budgets.