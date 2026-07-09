MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Noah Wyle teases ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 storyline after major Emmy nomination: 'He’s begun the therapeutic road'

Noah Wyle serves as the show's lead star and also has credits for writing and directing episodes of the award-winning series
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in 'The Pitt' (Cover Image Source: HBO | The Pitt)
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in 'The Pitt' (Cover Image Source: HBO | The Pitt)

The 2026 Emmy Award nominations were recently announced, giving the cast of 'The Pitt' plenty to celebrate. The second season of the medical drama racked up 25 nominations, the highest for a television series this year. The show's lead star, Noah Wyle, who plays the ER chief Dr. Robby, earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series after winning the award at last year's prestigious ceremony. This year, he also picked up an additional nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for helming the episode titled '12:00 p.m.' which aired on February 12. The hit HBO Max series also earned nominations across the acting categories for Outstanding Actor/Actress, Supporting Actor/Actress, and Guest Actor/Actress.     

An image of Noah Wyle hugging co-star Katherine LaNasa after their Emmy nominations in 2025 (Image Source: Instagram | @warrickpage)
An image of Noah Wyle hugging co-star Katherine LaNasa after their Emmy nominations in 2025 (Image Source: Instagram | @warrickpage)

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Wyle shared his excitement and gratitude. "This just feels very much like a gift that keeps on giving. I feel very humbled by this and validated many times over. Today, I feel extremely gratified that the nominations were spread so far and wide across our casting. It really feels like it’s a testament to the collective achievement and contribution that everybody makes," the 55-year-old actor said. He went on to acknowledge the behind-the-scenes crew that helps translate the chaos of a real emergency room onto the small screen. "It is such a collective effort that it’s really hard to parse it out into individual contributions. It feels a little disingenuous to be one of the only people standing up there on a stage accepting a trophy on behalf of Stage 22 and Stage 21, and all the people that work there. The fact that Jojo Coelho, our DP, was not nominated, I think, was significant because she’s such a huge part of our show and is part of every single one of those nominations because her work is so spectacular." 

An image of Noah Wyle from 'The Pitt' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @warrickpage)
An image of Noah Wyle from 'The Pitt' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @warrickpage)

The 'ER' alum shared a promising update about his character, who was seen silently battling depression and struggling with suicidal thoughts throughout the second season. "I think we’re climbing out of the pit slowly but surely. I think Robbie and anybody who can identify with him will watch his journey and feel that we’re now finally in the kind of ascension. We’re moving up and out of where we’ve been." Wyle also said that "Season 3 is about doctors benefiting from being patients," hinting at his character possibly receiving the help he needs. "We’re going to see that he’s begun the therapeutic road; it’s had a positive effect. It’s fragile, and it’s not without risk and vulnerability, but it’s at least there’s forward progress." 

An image of Noah Wyle as Dr. 'Robby' Robinavitch from 'The Pitt' Season 2 (Image Source: HBO Max | Photo by Warrick Page)
An image of Noah Wyle as Dr. 'Robby' Robinavitch from 'The Pitt' Season 2 (Image Source: HBO Max | Photo by Warrick Page)

Season 3 of 'The Pitt' will cover another 15-hour shift over a single day: November 12, 2026. As per Wyle, one of the storylines for the show's next installment will highlight the conditions that lead to a union strike. However, the series will not delve into the strike's impact on the hospital's workflow. Moreover, he mentioned that the next season will also address the real-life impact of the Big Beautiful Bill, which has severely cut down the Medicare and Medicaid budgets.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Netflix exec reveals why 'The Boroughs' was canceled despite Top 10 run: 'There’s so many factors...'
TV

Netflix exec reveals why 'The Boroughs' was canceled despite Top 10 run: 'There’s so many factors...'

The cancellation of 'The Boroughs' came as a surprise, as it logged over 1.2 billion watch minutes within a week of its premiere
2 hours ago
‘Dutton Ranch’ stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser address possible Season 2 cast exits: ‘The one thing…’
TV

‘Dutton Ranch’ stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser address possible Season 2 cast exits: ‘The one thing…’

The stars teased possible cast changes, shared an update on Season 2's story, and addressed the show's behind-the-scenes shake-up
4 hours ago
Who did Rob Reiner play in ‘The Bear’? Late actor bags Emmy nomination for first time since 1978
TV

Who did Rob Reiner play in ‘The Bear’? Late actor bags Emmy nomination for first time since 1978

Rob Reiner earned an Emmy nod for his performance as Albert Schnurr in three episodes of 'The Bear.'
5 hours ago
Will there be a Season 4 of ‘Survival of the Thickest’? Here’s what we know about Mavis Beaumont’s future
TV

Will there be a Season 4 of ‘Survival of the Thickest’? Here’s what we know about Mavis Beaumont’s future

After the latest episodes dropped, fans started asking about Season 4. Here’s everything viewers need to know about the Netflix comedy’s future.
5 hours ago
Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Caleb Groen navigates complicated fifth game to keep streak alive
TV

Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Caleb Groen navigates complicated fifth game to keep streak alive

Caleb Groen faced off against Molly Grove from Washington and Taylor A'Latorre from Texas in his fifth game
6 hours ago
Jimmy Olsen’s ‘Superman’ spinoff finds its main villain in ‘Scream 7’ actor — meet Season 1’s big bad
TV

Jimmy Olsen’s ‘Superman’ spinoff finds its main villain in ‘Scream 7’ actor — meet Season 1’s big bad

Jimmy Olsen’s latest investigation leads to one of DC’s most feared villains, and a familiar star is bringing the iconic character to life.
8 hours ago
When are the Emmys 2026? Time, how to watch and full nomination list
TV

When are the Emmys 2026? Time, how to watch and full nomination list

The Emmy nominations are in, now get ready for the big night! Here’s when and where to catch all the awards show excitement.
17 hours ago
Prime Video cancels Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes' family drama despite rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
TV

Prime Video cancels Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes' family drama despite rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Prime Video cancels Wonder Project's highly acclaimed show starring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes
1 day ago
‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ undergoes major leadership change ahead of Season 5 as CW renewal remains in limbo
TV

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ undergoes major leadership change ahead of Season 5 as CW renewal remains in limbo

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is heading into Season 5 with a major behind-the-scenes shakeup that could shape the future of the hit drama
1 day ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? A brilliant, high-risk bet pulls off an impossible comeback win
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? A brilliant, high-risk bet pulls off an impossible comeback win

Caleb Groen faces off against Michael Yates and Jessica Davis in his fourth game of 'Jeopardy!'
1 day ago