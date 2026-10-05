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Where to stream ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 20? Release date, episode guide, and more

‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 20 brings Detective William Murdoch into a new era with fresh mysteries, returning faces, and an international case.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch in a still from 'Murdoch Mysteries' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Murdoch Mysteries)
Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch in a still from 'Murdoch Mysteries' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Murdoch Mysteries)

‘Murdoch Mysteries’ returns for its 20th season on Monday, with Detective William Murdoch facing a murder investigation in Malta. The milestone season shifts the story to 1914 as the long-running Canadian crime drama continues to blend historical events, period mysteries, and character-driven stories. Yannick Bisson is back as Murdoch, who uses early forensic techniques to investigate crimes. Meanwhile, back in Toronto, Inspector Choi deals with the aftermath of his Season 19 shooting. His investigation uncovers a stolen priceless tapestry, an ancient treasure map, and a deeper mystery involving a Maltese policeman.

Canadian viewers can stream Season 20 on CBC Gem. Previous seasons are also available on the platform at no cost in Canada through its website and app. CBC has also launched a dedicated live channel for ‘Murdoch Mysteries.’ The show is distributed in more than 150 countries, but streaming rights vary by territory. International viewers will need to check the services available in their country for Season 20.

Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch in a still from 'Murdoch Mysteries'
Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch in a still from 'Murdoch Mysteries' (Image Source: YouTube | Murdoch Mysteries)

Episode 1, 'The Maltese Falconer,' premieres Monday, and follows Murdoch as he travels to Malta to investigate Nigella Fletcher, who is awaiting execution for her husband’s murder. His investigation uncovers a priceless tapestry and a treasure map.

Episode 2, 'Arcana Dei,' arrives October 12 and centers on the murders of three French priests at a hotel, with Murdoch trying to determine what they were protecting. Episode 3, 'The Big Smoke,' airs October 19 and brings Murdoch into contact with legendary boxer Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight world champion. Episode 4, 'A Date with Fate,' sees Murdoch investigate deaths involving survivors of a train crash, as he questions whether the incidents were really accidental.

Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch in a still from 'Murdoch Mysteries' (Image Source: YouTube | Murdoch Mysteries)
Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch in a still from 'Murdoch Mysteries' (Image Source: YouTube | Murdoch Mysteries)

The Season 20 storylines include immigration, racism, and women's rights. One arc examines anti-immigration mobs and tensions involving Toronto's Chinese community. Another looks at the relationship between the city's Black community and the police. The season also gives several characters' storylines outside traditional murder investigations. Lighter stories are also part of the season, including Station House 4's football club, tango dancing, pigeon racing, and the 10th Annual Newsome fishing derby. Historical figures featured in the new episodes include boxer Jack Johnson and women's rights activist Nelly McClung.

The returning cast includes Thomas Craig as Chief Inspector Thomas Brackenreid, Lachlan Murdoch as Constable Henry Higgins, and Kataem O'Connor as Constable Teddy Roberts. Daniel Maslany returns as Detective Llewellyn Watts, while Shanice Banton plays Chief Coroner Violet Hart. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee returns as Inspector Albert Choi, and Arwen Humphreys reprises her role as Margaret Brackenreid. Clare McConnell is back as Crown Attorney Effie Newsome. Lucy Hill plays Morality Officer Iona Berger, while Bea Santos returns as reporter Louise Cherry.

Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch in a still from 'Murdoch Mysteries'
Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch in a still from 'Murdoch Mysteries' (Image Source: YouTube | Murdoch Mysteries)  

Other guest stars include Emma Slater, known for ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and Yanic Truesdale, who played Michel Gerard in ‘Gilmore Girls.’ Ennis Esmer, James Chatto, Kristian Bruun, and Hamza Haq are also among the performers connected to Season 20. Shaftesbury Chairman and President Christina Jennings said the production wanted to continue placing Murdoch in unexpected situations and locations.

Season 19 ended with Inspector Albert Choi becoming involved with Vivian Moon, whose husband, Johnny Moon, was a corrupt private detective. Johnny had staged his own death while searching for $20,000 hidden inside an ornate clock. Vivian unknowingly received the clock and later attempted to end her relationship with him. 

A still from 'Murdoch Mysteries'
A still from 'Murdoch Mysteries' (Image Source: YouTube | Murdoch Mysteries)

Johnny confronted Vivian with a gun, forcing Choi to step in. He was shot while protecting her. The incident carries into Season 20 as Choi deals with the aftermath of the shooting and questions his future at Station House 4.

Filming for Season 20 was scheduled from May 19 to December 18, 2026. Filming locations included Scarborough, Hamilton, Cobourg, New Hamburg, Port Hope, and Brantford. The production also used Malta for scenes connected to the season premiere. The Ontario locations help recreate the streets, buildings, and surroundings of early 20th-century Toronto, maintaining the show's period setting.

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