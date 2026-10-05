‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 preview teases a dangerous search after two women vanish

Colter Shaw heads onto the Pacific Divide Trail after a mother and daughter go missing on a hike

Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is an offbeat “rewardist” who tracks down missing people so he can collect the reward, and ‘Tracker’ Season 4 began with him doing his job at a shipping port. The October 4 premiere, ‘Safe Harbor,’ followed his search for a teenage boy’s missing father who had fallen victim to crime at the Port of Los Angeles. Season 4 is the first to shoot in California after three in Vancouver, British Columbia. A week later, ‘Switchback’ on Sunday, October 11 moves the hunt onto a hiking trail, and two guest stars join the case.

A still from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 (Image Source: Seat42F | Photo by Mike Taing)

Erica Hernandez stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris plays Leanne in a case where mother and daughter disappear on the Pacific Divide Trail as Colter learns someone was stalking them. Travis Donnelly and Ryan O’Nan wrote the hour, which Jeff T. Thomas directed. It airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with images released along with the synopsis showing Colter in the wilderness with Becca. Morris’s film debut was a tiny part in the 2000 film ‘Coyote Ugly,’ and she went on to play Julia Walker on the drama ‘Brothers & Sisters,’ which was executive produced by Ken Olin, who is an executive producer on ‘Tracker.’ CBS’s ‘NCIS’ brought her in as Special Agent E.J. Barrett, a recurring role from 2011 to 2012. She appeared in Season 1 of ‘The Pitt’ in 2025 as Janey Malloy, Dr. Robby’s (Noah Wyle) ex-girlfriend. Earlier this year, Morris appeared as Dr. Maeve Sloan in an episode of ‘High Potential.’

Details about Leanne’s story first emerged when Morris was cast as a guest star. Leanne takes her daughter Kayla on a memorial hike for her late husband, but after Kayla’s ankle was injured, Leanne set off the trail to find help and was knocked unconscious by an assailant she never sees. Hartley, known for playing Kevin Pearson on ‘This Is Us,’ executive produces the series with Olin and showrunner Elwood Reid. It is based on Jeffery Deaver’s Colter Shaw novels, with Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), Chris Lee (Randy) and Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel Day) filling out Colter’s team.

A still from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 (Image Source: Seat42F | Photo by Mike Taing)

CBS renewed the series for a fourth season in January 2026, with Season 3, which began on October 19, 2025, running 22 episodes and ending with ‘The Best Ones’ on May 24, in which Colter and his brother Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles) tied their late father Ashton’s government work to the Chrono Stasis program. Russell left town after taking a deal from McIntyre (Glenn Morshower) to keep a file on Ashton away from Colter. New episodes come to Paramount+, where Seasons 1 to 3 are also available.