MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 preview teases a dangerous search after two women vanish

Colter Shaw heads onto the Pacific Divide Trail after a mother and daughter go missing on a hike
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 40 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 (Cover Image Source: Seat42F | Photo by Mike Taing)
A still from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 (Cover Image Source: Seat42F | Photo by Mike Taing)

Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is an offbeat “rewardist” who tracks down missing people so he can collect the reward, and ‘Tracker’ Season 4 began with him doing his job at a shipping port. The October 4 premiere, ‘Safe Harbor,’ followed his search for a teenage boy’s missing father who had fallen victim to crime at the Port of Los Angeles. Season 4 is the first to shoot in California after three in Vancouver, British Columbia. A week later, ‘Switchback’ on Sunday, October 11 moves the hunt onto a hiking trail, and two guest stars join the case.

A still from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 (Image Source: Seat42F | Photo by Mike Taing)
A still from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 (Image Source: Seat42F | Photo by Mike Taing)

Erica Hernandez stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris plays Leanne in a case where mother and daughter disappear on the Pacific Divide Trail as Colter learns someone was stalking them. Travis Donnelly and Ryan O’Nan wrote the hour, which Jeff T. Thomas directed. It airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with images released along with the synopsis showing Colter in the wilderness with Becca. Morris’s film debut was a tiny part in the 2000 film ‘Coyote Ugly,’ and she went on to play Julia Walker on the drama ‘Brothers & Sisters,’ which was executive produced by Ken Olin, who is an executive producer on ‘Tracker.’ CBS’sNCIS’ brought her in as Special Agent E.J. Barrett, a recurring role from 2011 to 2012. She appeared in Season 1 of ‘The Pitt’ in 2025 as Janey Malloy, Dr. Robby’s (Noah Wyle) ex-girlfriend. Earlier this year, Morris appeared as Dr. Maeve Sloan in an episode of ‘High Potential.’

Details about Leanne’s story first emerged when Morris was cast as a guest star. Leanne takes her daughter Kayla on a memorial hike for her late husband, but after Kayla’s ankle was injured, Leanne set off the trail to find help and was knocked unconscious by an assailant she never sees. Hartley, known for playing Kevin Pearson on ‘This Is Us,’ executive produces the series with Olin and showrunner Elwood Reid. It is based on Jeffery Deaver’s Colter Shaw novels, with Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), Chris Lee (Randy) and Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel Day) filling out Colter’s team.

A still from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 (Image Source: Seat42F | Photo by Mike Taing)
A still from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 (Image Source: Seat42F | Photo by Mike Taing)

CBS renewed the series for a fourth season in January 2026, with Season 3, which began on October 19, 2025, running 22 episodes and ending with ‘The Best Ones’ on May 24, in which Colter and his brother Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles) tied their late father Ashton’s government work to the Chrono Stasis program. Russell left town after taking a deal from McIntyre (Glenn Morshower) to keep a file on Ashton away from Colter. New episodes come to Paramount+, where Seasons 1 to 3 are also available.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 2 preview reveals dangerous new case for Kayce and his team
TV

‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 2 preview reveals dangerous new case for Kayce and his team

A vengeful ex-cop turns hunter in Episode 2 as the ‘Marshals’ race to stop a killer who has already marked one of their own
2 hours ago
‘Marshals’ boss explains why Season 2 killed off a major character: ‘We went back and forth about it’
TV

‘Marshals’ boss explains why Season 2 killed off a major character: ‘We went back and forth about it’

Dolly Weaver first appeared in Episode 4 of ‘Marshals’ Season 1 alongside her father, Tom Weaver.
4 hours ago
How is Noah a Manhunter in ‘Lanterns’? Here’s what the finale reveals
TV

How is Noah a Manhunter in ‘Lanterns’? Here’s what the finale reveals

Sinestro forged a special lantern for someone in Rushville, and the ‘Lanterns’ finale reveals who it was meant for
5 hours ago
Who is Adam? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 1 sets up a season-long mystery
TV

Who is Adam? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 1 sets up a season-long mystery

Season 4 of ‘Tracker’, starring Justin Hartley in the lead, airs every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
7 hours ago
Does Kayce save Tate? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 1 ending explained as [spoiler] dies
TV

Does Kayce save Tate? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 1 ending explained as [spoiler] dies

‘Marshals’ Season 2, starring Luke Grimes, airs every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS
8 hours ago
Will there be 'Lanterns' Season 2? Episode 8 ends with startling revelation
TV

Will there be 'Lanterns' Season 2? Episode 8 ends with startling revelation

'Lanterns,' starring Kyle Chandler, just aired its finale titled 'Dirt and Stars' on HBO Max
10 hours ago
CBS sets a later time for ‘Tracker’ Season 4 premiere — here's what we know
TV

CBS sets a later time for ‘Tracker’ Season 4 premiere — here's what we know

‘Tracker’ Season 4 follows Colter Shaw on new missing-person cases as Russell keeps a secret about their father.
1 day ago
‘Mobland’ star teases unexpected plot twist in Season 2: ‘He turns on Tattersall…’
TV

‘Mobland’ star teases unexpected plot twist in Season 2: ‘He turns on Tattersall…’

Frankie’s loyalties face a test in 'MobLand' Season 2 as shifting alliances leave the Harrigans with more uncertainty.
1 day ago
Where is Thomas Randolph now? Inside the life of ‘Widower’ subject after his wives died mysteriously
TV

Where is Thomas Randolph now? Inside the life of ‘Widower’ subject after his wives died mysteriously

‘The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ started streaming on Netflix on September 30
2 days ago
‘Task’ cast member announces surprise exit ahead of Season 2: ‘I’m not coming back’
TV

‘Task’ cast member announces surprise exit ahead of Season 2: ‘I’m not coming back’

HBO’s crime drama ‘Task’ faces an unexpected cast change as Season 2 approaches, raising questions about what lies ahead for the series.
2 days ago