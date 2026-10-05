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Who is Adam? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 1 sets up a season-long mystery

Season 4 of ‘Tracker’, starring Justin Hartley in the lead, airs every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) from 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Tyler Golden)
A still of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) from 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Tyler Golden)

'Tracker' is back with Season 4, and things are a tad different. Ashton Shaw's (Lee Tergesen) murder mystery, which loomed over the procedural for three seasons, is now solved. The season gets a fresh direction, and Episode 1, titled 'Safe Harbor', introduces it immediately. The first time viewers see Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), he is in his trailer just starting the day. The survivalist picks up his notebook detailing his jobs. Most were marked complete except one. The page detailing the job read, "Attempted to talk to employer no answer, no one on site — 2 attempts. Follow-up call with M three days later. This time he was more willing to talk. Told me he was home that night and they talked about plans for the next day. She left. Reported seen getting into a car. WHOSE CAR WAS IT?" Colter seems troubled by the description. The job likely is the season-long mystery Hartley teased in his pre-season interview to TV Insider. The premiere never mentions this job or anything related to it again. 

A still of Colter from 'Tracker'
A still of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Tyler Golden)

The premiere also introduces a brand new character. Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene), who is struggling to get a new office, catches up with Maxine (Kathleen Robertson). Maxine informs her that someone asked about her. The man was none other than her in-house investigator, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey). "I did [know him] many, many years ago," Reenie replies. Maxine tries to set them both up. "I don't know what he was like back then, but I will say he's very smart, he's very cute, and he's not married," she says, but Reenie stops him, hinting at a complicated history. "Please do not do that. … It's a very long story," the attorney remarks.

A still of Colter from 'Tracker'
A still of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Tyler Golden)

'Safe Harbor' also catches up with other characters. Randy (Chris Lee) has fully replaced Teddi and Velma, and now serves as Colter's handler and tech operator. Mel (Cassady McClincy Zhang), Reenie's office assistant, is also given a lot of focus. The case of the week has Colter searching for a teenage boy's missing father. The man in question is Sean, a construction worker and single father from San Pedro. Charlie, Sean's 15-year-old son, brings the case to the group. Clearly, Colter wouldn't get much money, but he still takes on the case. The team pooled their resources to rescue the man from the Port of Los Angeles. The rescue also brings down a human trafficking ring in the process. To find out more about Colter's adventures, tune in every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

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