‘NCIS: Origins’ boss teases romance, family drama and major Season 3 changes: 'Franks doesn't really..'

Gibbs and Lala’s kiss is only the beginning as the team faces unfinished business in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3.

Gibbs may have rules, but Mike Franks has his own way of running the office. 'NCIS: Origins' returns to CBS on October 6 at 10 p.m. ET, with more than cases awaiting its team. Showrunner David J. North has previewed how the Season 2 fallout will affect several characters. His updates include office romance, family ties, and the agency’s changing identity.

Speaking to TV Insider, North began with Franks’ approach to Gibbs and Lala. Played by Austin Stowell and Mariel Molino, the agents finally kissed after Lala reconsidered leaving NIS. The kiss followed Gibbs asking Lala to stay, after she admitted she had wanted him to stop her from leaving. Their boss, played by Kyle Schmid, isn’t automatically opposed to a relationship. His concern is what happens when personal matters enter the workplace.

Gibbs and Lala in a still from NCIS: Origins (Image Source: CBS)

“I think Franks doesn’t really care about anything as long as things aren’t affecting the team,” North said. “But he’s not a typical boss in that he passes judgment. I think some people, you think that on the surface, but he’s a boss that understands that adults will be adults. But as soon as it starts to affect the team, that’s when Franks is going to be in your face.”

That protective streak also shapes Franks' response to Randy’s kidnapping. Caleb Foote’s character was kidnapped in connection with his work digitizing the agency’s files. North described Franks as “Papa Bear” and said the kidnapping “lights a fire under him.” He added, “He’s Papa Bear, and these are his kids, and he wants the best for them.”

Franks could have developments in his own personal life, too. North teased “a little bit of a love connection” with FBI agent Josephine Swanson, played by Hannah Barefoot. Philip Winchester may also return as Franks’ brother, Mason.

Mike Franks (L) and Josephine Swanson could develop a romantic connection in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 (Image Source: CBS)

Mary Jo Sullivan, played by Tyla Abercrumbie, will have something to say about the office’s changing relationships. North confirmed she discovered Gibbs and Lala’s kiss. She also has opinions about Lala nearly leaving to join Manny in witness protection. That relationship remains part of the story, speaking to TVLine, North said, “That story has been one of my favorites that we’ve told on "Origins," and it’s far from over.”

North also said, “We’ll get a little bit more into Vera’s profiling.” Diany Rodriguez plays Vera, whose work is another strand of the ensemble preview. Patrick Fischler’s Wheeler, meanwhile, is dealing with Director Morrow’s leadership as the series explores the agency’s transition to NCIS. The finale introduced the name change. Season 3 will continue that transition alongside the team’s unfinished personal business.