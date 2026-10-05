MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘NCIS: Origins’ boss teases romance, family drama and major Season 3 changes: 'Franks doesn't really..'

Gibbs and Lala’s kiss is only the beginning as the team faces unfinished business in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
Randy’s kidnapping brings out Mike Franks’ protective side in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Randy’s kidnapping brings out Mike Franks’ protective side in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Gibbs may have rules, but Mike Franks has his own way of running the office. 'NCIS: Origins' returns to CBS on October 6 at 10 p.m. ET, with more than cases awaiting its team. Showrunner David J. North has previewed how the Season 2 fallout will affect several characters. His updates include office romance, family ties, and the agency’s changing identity.

Speaking to TV Insider, North began with Franks’ approach to Gibbs and Lala. Played by Austin Stowell and Mariel Molino, the agents finally kissed after Lala reconsidered leaving NIS. The kiss followed Gibbs asking Lala to stay, after she admitted she had wanted him to stop her from leaving. Their boss, played by Kyle Schmid, isn’t automatically opposed to a relationship. His concern is what happens when personal matters enter the workplace.

Gibbs and Lala in a still from NCIS: Origins (Image Source: CBS)
Gibbs and Lala in a still from NCIS: Origins (Image Source: CBS)

“I think Franks doesn’t really care about anything as long as things aren’t affecting the team,” North said. “But he’s not a typical boss in that he passes judgment. I think some people, you think that on the surface, but he’s a boss that understands that adults will be adults. But as soon as it starts to affect the team, that’s when Franks is going to be in your face.”

That protective streak also shapes Franks' response to Randy’s kidnapping. Caleb Foote’s character was kidnapped in connection with his work digitizing the agency’s files. North described Franks as “Papa Bear” and said the kidnapping “lights a fire under him.” He added, “He’s Papa Bear, and these are his kids, and he wants the best for them.”

Franks could have developments in his own personal life, too. North teased “a little bit of a love connection” with FBI agent Josephine Swanson, played by Hannah Barefoot. Philip Winchester may also return as Franks’ brother, Mason.

Mike Franks (L) and Josephine Swanson could develop a romantic connection in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 (Image Source: CBS)
Mike Franks (L) and Josephine Swanson could develop a romantic connection in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 (Image Source: CBS)

Mary Jo Sullivan, played by Tyla Abercrumbie, will have something to say about the office’s changing relationships. North confirmed she discovered Gibbs and Lala’s kiss. She also has opinions about Lala nearly leaving to join Manny in witness protection. That relationship remains part of the story, speaking to TVLine, North said, “That story has been one of my favorites that we’ve told on "Origins," and it’s far from over.”

North also said, “We’ll get a little bit more into Vera’s profiling.” Diany Rodriguez plays Vera, whose work is another strand of the ensemble preview. Patrick Fischler’s Wheeler, meanwhile, is dealing with Director Morrow’s leadership as the series explores the agency’s transition to NCIS. The finale introduced the name change. Season 3 will continue that transition alongside the team’s unfinished personal business.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Apple TV shares exciting future update on ‘Imperfect Women’ Season 2
TV

Apple TV shares exciting future update on ‘Imperfect Women’ Season 2

Apple TV’s 'Imperfect Women' continues to draw attention as new details emerge about the acclaimed series and its future direction.
7 hours ago
‘Tulsa King’ gets promising future update ahead of Sylvester Stallone’s Season 4 return
TV

‘Tulsa King’ gets promising future update ahead of Sylvester Stallone’s Season 4 return

New enemies await Dwight in Season 4 as 'Tulsa King' gets an update ahead of its return.
7 hours ago
Where to watch 'The Institute' Season 2? Release date, episode schedule, and more
FRIENDS (1994)

Where to watch 'The Institute' Season 2? Release date, episode schedule, and more

‘The Institute’ Season 2 brings Luke and his friends into a new fight as the survivors face fresh threats from the organisation they escaped.
9 hours ago
Where to stream ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 20? Release date, episode guide, and more
TV

Where to stream ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 20? Release date, episode guide, and more

‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 20 brings Detective William Murdoch into a new era with fresh mysteries, returning faces, and an international case.
11 hours ago
When does ‘FBI’ Season 9 come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more
TV

When does ‘FBI’ Season 9 come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more

The Season 9 opener pairs Maggie Bell with new partner Isaiah Green while OA stays deep undercover
11 hours ago
‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 preview teases a dangerous search after two women vanish
TV

‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 2 preview teases a dangerous search after two women vanish

Colter Shaw heads onto the Pacific Divide Trail after a mother and daughter go missing on a hike
15 hours ago
‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 2 preview reveals dangerous new case for Kayce and his team
TV

‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 2 preview reveals dangerous new case for Kayce and his team

A vengeful ex-cop turns hunter in Episode 2 as the ‘Marshals’ race to stop a killer who has already marked one of their own
16 hours ago
‘Marshals’ boss explains why Season 2 killed off a major character: ‘We went back and forth about it’
TV

‘Marshals’ boss explains why Season 2 killed off a major character: ‘We went back and forth about it’

Dolly Weaver first appeared in Episode 4 of ‘Marshals’ Season 1 alongside her father, Tom Weaver.
18 hours ago
How is Noah a Manhunter in ‘Lanterns’? Here’s what the finale reveals
TV

How is Noah a Manhunter in ‘Lanterns’? Here’s what the finale reveals

Sinestro forged a special lantern for someone in Rushville, and the ‘Lanterns’ finale reveals who it was meant for
19 hours ago
Who is Adam? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 1 sets up a season-long mystery
TV

Who is Adam? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 1 sets up a season-long mystery

Season 4 of ‘Tracker’, starring Justin Hartley in the lead, airs every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
21 hours ago