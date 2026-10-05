Does Kayce save Tate? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 1 ending explained as [spoiler] dies

‘Marshals’ Season 2, starring Luke Grimes, airs every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS

'Marshals' is back on CBS, and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is out for blood. Season 1 finale ended with Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) kidnapping Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill). Episode 1 of Season 2, titled 'All Hat No Cattle', does not waste much time getting Kayce up to speed. While he's on a date with Tom's daughter Dolly Weaver (Ellyn Jameson), a lawyer arrives at East Camp and informs Kayce that his son is being held hostage. The lawyer tells him Tate will be set free only when Kayce agrees to sell his land. In true Dutton fashion, Kayce takes out the lawyer right then and there along with other armed men and also turns Dolly into a hostage.

A still of Kayce AND Dolly from 'Marshals' — (Image Source: CBS | Gilles Mingasson)

Dolly tries to assure Kayce that she had nothing to do with the kidnapping, but it is to no avail. She proves her innocence by helping Kayce arrange an exchange for his son on Tom's land in Wyoming. Kayce readily agreed to sell his land as part of the deal, as nothing matters more to him than his son. The couple arrives on the land, and Kayce signs the paper. But instead of getting his son back, he gets a shock. Tom reveals he does not intend to let the father and son walk out of his land.

A still of Dolly from 'Marshals' — (Image Source: CBS | Gilles Mingasson)

Tom reveals that he plans to kill Tate and make it look like an accident. Then he will kill Kayce and claim that he did so in self-defense after the father attacked him out of grief for his son's tragic death. Kayce is disgusted and tells Tom that he is not a "real cowboy." But Kayce, along with his team, manages to save the day. Kayce rescues Tate by killing Tom's henchman Jeb (Kevin McNamara), who was trying to drown his son. The bloodbath unfortunately does not end there, as Tom, while fleeing with his daughter, drives them into a car wreck, which kills Dolly.

A still of Tate and Tom from 'Marshals' — (Image Source: CBS | Gilles Mingasson)

Kayce arrives, and Tom begs the Dutton to kill him. But Kayce refuses, stating that living under the weight of killing his daughter is the punishment he deserves. The premiere also reveals that Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel) survived the Season 1 finale ambush. They came away injured but with a lot of evidence against Jeb and Tom. Andrea (Ash Santos) also chooses to remain with the team. Cal's cancer treatment also looms large over his head, which he plans to face head-on with Belle. The episode ends with Tate being broken up about the episode's affairs. To find out how this Dutton saga progresses, tune in every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.