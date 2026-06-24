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Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's 'The Drama' sets HBO Max release date after $130M box office run

'The Drama' stars Zendaya as Emma Harwood and Robert Pattinson as Charlie Thompson
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in a still from 'The Drama' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thedrama)
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in a still from 'The Drama' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thedrama)

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's 'The Drama' is finally set to release online. So, those who missed the big-screen premiere can now enjoy A24's black comedy on HBO Max in the US on Friday, July 31. The film will also debut on HBO linear on Saturday, August 1, at 8 p.m. ET. Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, 'The Drama' stars Zendaya as Emma Harwood and Robert Pattinson as Charlie Thompson, a couple who seem to have everything in place before their wedding. Emma works at a publishing house, while Charlie is a British museum director, and their relationship appears steady as they head into what should be one of the happiest weeks of their lives. 

However, the mood changes after Emma reveals a secret during dinner with friends, setting off a chain of conversations neither of them can avoid. The revelation forces the couple to look at parts of their relationship they may have pushed aside for too long. As the days pass, the pressure of the upcoming wedding only makes things harder, with every conversation carrying more weight. Instead of focusing on flowers, vows, and guest lists, the couple is left trying to understand whether their relationship can survive the past. 'The Drama' first arrived in theaters in April and quickly became one of A24's most talked-about releases of the year. It rapidly drew attention for its unpredictable tone and the way in which it blended dark humor with emotional tension.

Zendaya as Emma Harwood and Robert Pattinson as Charlie Thompson in a still from 'The Drama' (Image Source: A24/YouTube)
Zendaya as Emma Harwood and Robert Pattinson as Charlie Thompson in a still from 'The Drama' (Image Source: A24/YouTube)

Zendaya and Pattinson's performances also became a major talking point, with viewers praising their chemistry. The movie has earned over $130 million worldwide so far, and the HBO Max release gives the film another chance to find an audience, especially among viewers who followed the buzz but missed it in theaters. It also gives the streamer a star-powered title led by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, whose names alone are enough to get casual viewers interested. The timing is also interesting for Zendaya, as 'The Drama' begins streaming on the same day 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' arrives in theaters. 

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in an official poster of 'The Drama' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thedrama)
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in an official poster of 'The Drama' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thedrama)

Borgli is no stranger to this kind of uncomfortable comedy. He previously wrote and directed 'Dream Scenario,' another A24 film that placed a strange premise inside a story about public perception and social consequences. 'The Drama' follows suit in its own way, using an intimate relationship crisis to explore what happens when one confession changes how a person is perceived. Viewers can dive deeper into the issues between the couple when the film releases on HBO Max on July 31.

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