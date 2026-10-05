‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 2 preview reveals dangerous new case for Kayce and his team

A vengeful ex-cop turns hunter in Episode 2 as the ‘Marshals’ race to stop a killer who has already marked one of their own

CBS has shared the promo and official synopsis for ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 2, ‘End of Watch,’ and the hour follows the team as they seek out a killer who lost his badge. A former cop goes on a killing spree against the people he blames for ruining his life, and one of the Marshals finds himself as a target. The same synopsis notes that Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) faces growing political pressure and backlash in regard to his leadership on the reservation. Ruben Garcia directs the episode from a script by Dana Greenblatt and Bryan Garcia, and it airs Sunday, October 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, one week after the October 4 premiere, ‘All Hat No Cattle.’

A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 2 (Image Source: YouTube | Seat42F)

The promo starts with Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) relaying details on the suspect, while warning that the ex-cop is one step ahead of them. Chief Deputy Harry Gifford then states that the Marshals need to catch up to him fast. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is next seen finding an unconscious woman in a police cruiser, and a brief shot shows the former cop with a sniper rifle. The promo also offers a quiet moment for Kayce with his son Tate (Brecken Merrill), who tells him that it is sometimes okay to not be fine, and Tate replies that his father and grandfather raised him to be calm.

Tate’s calmness has been tested before. Tate killed a hitman to save Rainwater in the Season 1 finale, and the premiere ended with Kayce bringing him home after Tom Weaver’s men abducted him, and with Kayce reminded that Tate turns 18 soon. Showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TheWrap that Tate will attempt to ensure that it never happens again in ways that alarm Kayce. Hudnut further noted that Belle, who nearly suffered serious wounds in the premiere, will have to deal with the fallout at home as her son begins to notice the dangers of her job. “But I think ultimately what Monica wanted for Tate is very different than what Kayce’s path was. Kayce’s biggest fear is that Tate’s going to try to walk in his footsteps, and so that will bring some tension this season between the two of them. It’s really Kayce wanting to parent his son and protect his son, but also a kid who’s on the verge of manhood, maybe resenting that type of treatment from his father. It’s going to be a little bit of a rocky road for this season in trying to figure out where Tate’s going. The choice that Tate will make will be surprising to a lot of people,” he said.

A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 2 (Image Source: YouTube | Seat42F)

Meanwhile, Rainwater’s arc takes on a legal turn. Hudnut told ScreenRant that Rainwater gets to Washington, D.C. early in the season to try to stop the mine threatening his community on the Broken Rock reservation, which makes the show more like a legal drama. Moreover, Hudnut told the outlet that Kayce and Tate find themselves returning to the Dutton family land in Episode 2, and that the land will always be part of the series now that Rainwater oversees it following the ‘Yellowstone’ finale. Episode 3, ‘Falling Sky,’ airs October 18 on CBS, and the series streams on Paramount+.