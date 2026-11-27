‘Marshals’ sets its midseason finale for December as CBS prepares for a winter break

‘Marshals’ is joining several CBS shows heading into a winter break, but fans won't have to wait until spring to see Kayce Dutton again

‘Marshals’ fans will have to wait a little longer to see Kayce Dutton back in action after the show wraps up its fall run in December. CBS has scheduled the midseason finale for Sunday, December 6, after which the Luke Grimes-led drama will go on a five-week winter break. The series will return on Sunday, January 17, 2027, with a new episode airing at 8 pm ET.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in ‘Marshals’ Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+)

In the upcoming episode, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and the Marshals are charged with protecting an exiled foreign president who is to stand trial at the federal level for suspected involvement in a cartel. An assassin is sent to murder a central witness, and so a manhunt ensues. For one hour, Kayce and his team endeavor to save this witness. Amongst those in this episode are Judd Lormand, Marque Richardson and Scarlett Burke.

Alongside ‘Marshals’, there are over a dozen CBS drama series that are set for the midseason finale. ‘NCIS’ wraps up with an episode on December 8 and ‘FBI’ on December 14, while ‘Boston Blue’, ‘Fire Country’ and ‘Sheriff Country’ all come to an end on December 18. ‘Ghosts’ will end the year with a Christmas special on December 10, which will be followed by the end of ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ on the same night. CBS then resumes programming throughout January and February.

Notably, ‘Tracker’ follows ‘Marshals’ on both dates. Its fall finale is at 9:30 p.m. December 6, and it resumes at 9 p.m. January 17, the same night ‘Cupertino,’ wrapping its midseason run Thursday, December 3, moves to Sundays at 10 p.m. That’s a six-week hiatus for ‘Tracker.’ Last winter, the show signed off on December 14 until March 1 – an 11-week hiatus, as CBS sat on the Winter Olympics.

‘Marshals’ Season 2 cast members in a still (Image Source: Paramount+)

‘Marshals’ Season 2 began on October 4 with the episode ‘All Hat No Cattle,’ where Kayce rebels to save his son Tate (Brecken Merrill). At the same time, the group investigates a crime ring linked to the East Camp land dispute. Like the December 6 finale, this episode also begins at 8.30 pm ET – half an hour later than the normal 8 pm Sunday night slot. ‘Marshals’ was released on March 1, 2026, and is a sister series to ‘Yellowstone.’ Grimes reprises his role as Kayce – the character that he portrayed throughout the original series. Kayce became part of the U.S. Marshals force following his father John and wife Monica’s deaths. After just one episode, CBS decided to continue with ‘Marshals’. Season 1 concluded on May 24 with Tate being abducted. As this season was shown in the spring, this is the first winter break that the show has had. All episodes of Season 1 are streaming on Paramount+.