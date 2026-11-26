‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 1 recap: Who killed Abby? The deadly secrets to remember before Season 2

Sophie ends Season 1 with having a body to hide and a phone call from the one person she should avoid

During Season 1 of the Netflix series ‘The Hunting Wives’ (which began on July 21, 2025), the audience was guided to three people who were all seemingly responsible for the killing of teenager Abby Jackson. In addition to Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) being imprisoned for using her gun to kill, both Pete, the youth pastor, and Jill, the church wife, appeared culpable. Fast forward to today, and Season 2 lands on Netflix with all eight episodes. It is therefore timely to revisit and discover who was really responsible.

A still from ‘The Hunting Wives’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

The culprit is Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman). She shot Abby after an argument regarding Margo’s affair with Abby’s teenage boyfriend (and Jill’s son), Brad. Margo used Sophie’s gun as it was the closest thing at hand. Margo had an abortion following an affair with Brad. Whilst her husband Jed was campaigning to be governor of Texas, Margo was keen to keep this hidden. She then allowed Sophie to be blamed for the murder.

Whilst investigating, Sophie used information from Episode 1, where Margo informed her that she couldn’t use tampons. She later discovered a box of tampons in Margo’s bathroom and researched reasons for this. An abortion was identified as one reason, and this prompted Sophie to re-examine Pete’s statement that Brad’s girlfriend had had an abortion – something which had been wrongly attributed to Abby. Sophie realised that Margo had had an abortion. Brad verified this, and the doctor who had provided Margo with an alibi for the evening of the killing subsequently confessed to fabricating this information. Furthermore, he was revealed to be Margo’s biological father.

A still from ‘The Hunting Wives’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Following Episode 7, Pete appeared to be the most likely suspect after being caught preying on his flock. He had driven Abby on the night that she died, and Abby’s sweater was later found in his car. However, both Pete and Jill were ultimately cleared of Abby’s murder. Jill, in fact, murdered Abby’s mother, Starr. But Jill was then shot dead by Callie (the sheriff’s wife). The sheriff and district attorney concluded the investigation and officially listed Jill as Abby’s murderer. Interestingly, within Cobb’s book, it is Jill who murders Abby.

Furthermore, Sophie also ended up with a body to dispose of. Kyle, Margo’s brother, attempted to force Sophie off the road and even pointed a gun at her. In response, Sophie accelerated her car and killed Kyle. She then disposed of his body. Unfortunately, she then inadvertently picked up Kyle’s phone and heard Margo on the other end. In Season 2, Sophie and Margo reunite as past mysteries and fresh enemies come to light. Additionally, actor John Stamos becomes part of the series as country star Chase Brylan. On October 7, before Season 2’s release, Netflix confirmed that it would produce a further eight-episode Season 3. Showrunner Rebecca Cutter stated that this will be “even more scandalous and twisted.” ‘The Hunting Wives’ is now streaming on Netflix.