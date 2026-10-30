‘Ghosts’ Halloween special finally reveals what happened to Pete after his Season 5 finale disappearance

The Season 5 finale cliffhanger around Pete finally gets answers on a Halloween night at Woodstone

Peter ‘Pete’ Martino (Richie Moriarty) has been around Woodstone since ‘Ghosts’ began in 2021. He was a Pinecone Troopers leader and a travel agent who died in 1985 when one of his scouts shot an arrow through his neck. As a ghost, he has the power to leave the estate for a short time, which got him into trouble during the Season 5 finale. After helping to save Woodstone from being destroyed, Pete began to dissolve completely in the back seat of the car as he made his way home. The Halloween special shows exactly what happens next.

Stills from ‘Ghosts’ Season 6 (Image Source: Instagram | ghostscbs)

Pete is back, but only during the final moments of ‘Ghosts’ Season 6 Episode 1 titled ‘Halloween 6: The Mirror.’ A couple of months after Pete disappears, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) wants to do a Halloween séance to try and bring him back. However, Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) informs Alberta that Pete left a DNS (Do Not Séance) behind because he was worried that if he told too many secrets about the afterlife, his face would melt. Alberta ditches the séance to honor his wishes. Meanwhile, Kyle (Ben Feldman) uncovers an old commercial for Pete’s travel business so she can see him one last time. Then on his death anniversary, the ghosts observe a moment of silence with Pete suddenly reappearing on the exact spot where he died. Despite the séance not happening, Pete appears.

However, the homecoming doesn’t go as planned. Pete enters the mansion acting as if he just passed away, not remembering anything about being a ghost. That means he doesn’t recognize Alberta, who went from sharing a kiss at the end of Season 4 to dating him in Season 5, or remember his connections to the other spirits, or what he learned in the afterlife. Notably, the ghosts had already greeted him with joy before they realized what had happened. ‘Ghosts’ Season 6 Episode 1 keeps secret why his return on the anniversary meant he didn’t remember anything or where he was all those months that he was missing.

Stills from ‘Ghosts’ Season 6 (Image Source: Instagram | ghostscbs)

Rebecca Wisocky, who plays Hetty, tells TV Insider that the arc allows Moriarty to have Pete rediscover his world from the beginning. She adds, “It’ll be an opportunity and a challenge for Alberta for sure,” she teases of Pete’s girlfriend and fellow ghost. “I think one of the themes of this season is new beginnings, and they really hit the nail on the head with that. There are opportunities for some of the ghosts to take advantage of his naivete, and for us to learn new things about the ghost rules ourselves as we try to teach him what they are. I think it’s a really exciting reset.”

Moreover, Asher Grodman, who plays Trevor, said that there is a transitional period where Pete is stuck between who he was in life and who the stories from the ghosts say he became. “There’s a rocky road ahead for our poor little Pete,” Grodman adds. ‘Ghosts’ returns with a ‘Die Hard’-inspired Christmas Special on Thursday, December 10 at 9 PM ET on CBS. The remaining episodes of Season 6 will air in early 2027. Both holiday specials air on Paramount+ the following day.