‘The Hunting Wives’ honors Salli Newman with a tribute in its Season 2 finale

Before joining Lionsgate, Salli Newman spent 30 years producing films and TV shows, including ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks’ and ‘Greenleaf’.

A photograph and six words close out the Season 2 finale of ‘The Hunting Wives.’ The card reads “In Loving Memory of Salli Newman.” It appears in ‘Good Luck, Babe,’ the eighth episode, which Netflix released on November 26 along with the rest of the season. Newman had spent decades in film and television production before she joined the company behind the series.

Lionsgate hired Newman in 2020 as senior vice president of television production, a job based in Santa Monica, California. The company produces ‘The Hunting Wives,’ and she held that job when the series debuted on Netflix in July 2025. Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman play Sophie and Margo in the series, an adaptation of May Cobb’s novel of the same name. Newman came to Lionsgate after 30 years as an independent producer.

A screen grab from the ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 finale shows the title card reading “In Loving Memory of SALLI NEWMAN” (Image Source: Netflix)

Newman was born on July 25, 1958, in Silverton, Oregon, and graduated from high school in Butte, Montana. She spent a year at Montana State University in Bozeman before moving to the Los Angeles area at 19. There, she trained as an actor and stuntwoman and worked as a secretary and assistant at Consolidated Film Industries. She founded Firebrand Productions in 1990 and went on to make feature films, TV movies and series for networks and streaming services. Her goal for Firebrand, as quoted in her obituary, included making “movies that inspire – movies that liberate the human spirit.”

Two of Newman’s film credits came in 1994. One was the hockey sequel ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks.’ The other was ‘When a Man Loves a Woman,’ starring Meg Ryan and Andy Garcia. She also produced ‘The Magic of Belle Isle,’ a 2012 film starring Morgan Freeman. She had already worked on TV movies, including ‘Manhunt for Claude Dallas’ in 1986 and ‘Family Sins’ in 1987. Her later television credits include ‘Chasing Life,’ ‘Step Up: High Water’ and ‘Greenleaf.’

Newman died on December 8, 2025, at her home in Burbank, California. She was 67 and still worked at Lionsgate. Her obituary gives no cause of death. It lists six siblings, five stepsiblings, her stepmother and numerous nieces and nephews among her survivors.