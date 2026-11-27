Famke Janssen’s ‘Amsterdam Empire’ gets disappointing update despite strong debut

The series follows Betty Jonkers, a former pop star who marries a powerful businessman

Famke Janssen's return to the Dutch crime drama 'Amsterdam Empire' now appears unlikely. According to Deadline, Netflix has no current plans to renew the series for a second season, with scheduling conflicts reportedly contributing to the decision. The news comes despite the show's strong performance in the Netherlands and more than 10 million views during its first nine months on the streaming platform.

The series stars Janssen as Betty Jonkers, a former pop star married to a powerful coffee-shop businessman. Her husband, Jack van Doorn, built his business empire after years of battles with criminals, rivals, and Dutch authorities. However, his affair with a well-known journalist exposes deeper trouble within his marriage, as Betty emerges as his most dangerous enemy. Janssen, who also served as an executive producer, led the cast alongside Jacob Derwig and Elise Schaap.

Famke Janssen as Betty Jonkers in 'Amsterdam Empire' (Image Source: Netflix)

The series premiered in October 2025 and gained traction in its home market. The show spent two weeks in the streamer's non-English-language Top 10 and held the No. 1 position in the Netherlands for five weeks. The series was the first project to emerge from Netflix's deal with Belgian-Dutch creator Nico Moolenaar. He previously created 'Undercover' and has another Netflix project in development. His upcoming psychological thriller, 'The Silence', stars Marwan Kenzari and Rianne van Rompaey.

Famke Janssen as Betty Jonkers and Elise Schaap as Marjolein Hofman in 'Amsterdam Empire' (Image Source: Netflix)

The reported decision adds 'Amsterdam Empire' to Netflix's list of European dramas that failed to secure a second season. The list includes Spain's 'Billionaires' Bunker,' Germany's '1899', and the UK's 'Kaos'. Janssen has another film project lined up, as she is set to star in Sean McEwen's 'Turnbuckle' alongside Kate Beckinsale and Terrence Howard.