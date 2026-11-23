Who was Ben Phillips? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 7 honors beloved stuntman

‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 7's dedication left viewers wondering about Ben Phillips’ connection to the CBS drama, as his name was unfamiliar to many

‘Marshals’ Season 2 paid tribute to Ben Phillips, honoring him during its latest episode, 'Under the Influence.' The dedication has prompted questions about Phillips and his connection to the CBS drama. While he does not appear to have been directly involved in the show, he may have shared a bond with a member of the 'Marshals' stunt team, camera crew, or outdoor/water safety unit. End-credit tributes are often used to honor people who held a special place in the lives of a show's cast or crew. However, the ‘In Memory Of’ card did not disclose the crew member who requested the tribute.

The former stuntman and filmmaker died in a car accident in Alaska in August 2026 at the age of 45. According to IMDb, he contributed to projects including ‘T.K.O.’ and ‘3:10 to Yuma.’ It is possible that Phillips crossed paths with someone on the ‘Marshals’ crew during such production work. Phillips also dabbled in boat building and backcountry guiding. At the time of his death, he had given up production work to focus on his family in Southwest Colorado.

A picture of Ben (Image Source: The Sopris Sun obituary)

Phillips’ Durango Herald obituary offers a glimpse into how deeply he was loved by those closest to him. “Ben was a beautiful combination of quiet depth and bright humor. He was a man of immense patience and compassion, yet equally quick to make a joke and take part in harmless mischief. A listener above all else, Ben spoke intentionally-only offering words laden with meaning. His confident, sparkling eyes provided a calm, grounding anchor to everyone fortunate enough to know him,” his obituary read.

Phillips is survived by his wife, Kate, and their sons, Thorne and Raef. Those closest to him continue to cherish one of his most important teachings: “to listen deeply, to forgive radically, to love water and open spaces, and to treasure the people sitting right beside them above all else.” His life was celebrated on September 26, 2026, on the Smiley Building lawn in Durango, CO. Gifts in Phillips’ name can be donated to Western Resource Advocates or the Grand Canyon Trust to help protect the places he loved.