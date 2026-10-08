When does ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 3 release? Episode guide, schedule, and more

Georgie and Mandy face new marriage troubles as the 'Young Sheldon' spinoff returns with fresh family conflicts, weekly episodes and new challenges.

'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' returns for Season 3 on Thursday, with new episodes airing weekly on CBS. The 'Young Sheldon' spinoff will continue following the Cooper and McAllister families as Georgie and Mandy navigate the challenges in their relationship. Showrunner Steve Holland has teased further challenges for the couple. “This is a story about this couple who you want to root for,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly. He also noted that the show's title hints at the future of their relationship. Montana Jordan returns as Georgie, while Emily Osment reprises her role as Mandy.

The first episode, 'Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock' follows the events of the Season 2 finale, when Georgie learned that his mother, Mary, was dating his business rival, Fred Fagenbacher. Georgie responded by giving Mary an ultimatum. She must end her relationship with Fred or lose access to his daughter, CeCe. The new episode will reveal whether Georgie follows through on that threat. Holland has described Georgie and Mary as similarly stubborn, suggesting that neither may be willing to back down easily.

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper in a still from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

CBS has not announced the final episode count for Season 3. The first two seasons each consisted of 22 episodes. The sitcom initially received a 13-episode order for its first season. CBS later expanded the order after the premiere drew 10.6 million viewers across platforms in its first week. The larger order helped establish the series as a strong performer for the network. Season 3 could receive a similar expansion, but CBS has not confirmed whether it will. CBS will air new Season 3 episodes on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. CBS has confirmed the following four episodes for October:

Episode 1: Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock - October 8

Episode 2: A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs - October 15

Episode 3: A Germ Factory and a Good Mother - October 22

Episode 4: The Devil’s Interval and a British Stripper - October 29

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper in a still from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

New episodes are expected to air weekly on Thursdays, with the exception of any holiday breaks. The network is expected to announce additional episode dates as the season progresses. Viewers can watch the sitcom through the network or stream new episodes on Paramount+. Paramount+ also has Season 2 available for viewers who want to catch up before the new episodes arrive. Season 1 is available on HBO Max.