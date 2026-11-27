When is ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 3 coming out? Production window hints at the thriller’s return

Netflix officially renewed ‘The Hunting Wives’ for Season 3 more than a month before Season 2 premiered

After a year-long wait, ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 finally debuted on Netflix on November 26, with all eight episodes dropping at once. Naturally, fans are already looking ahead to the next chapter, and the question on every viewer's mind is: When is Season 3 coming out? Netflix officially renewed ‘The Hunting Wives’ for Season 3 on October 7, more than a month before Season 2 premiered. However, the streamer has yet to confirm a release date. At the time of the announcement, showrunner Rebecca Cutter told Tudum, “I’m so excited, the girls are so excited, we just love making this show.” She added, “I’m super proud of how the scripts for Season 3 are coming out.” Cutter also teased fans, saying, “Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted.”

A still from 'The Hunting Wives' (Image Source: Netflix)

While Cutter has not revealed when the new episodes will arrive, a reported production schedule offers a possible indication of the timeline. According to a recent report by Collider, filming for the next chapter is scheduled to begin on December 2 at Great Point Studios in Douglasville, Georgia. The shoot is reportedly expected to last roughly four months, wrapping up on April 9, 2027. It's worth noting that Season 2 also followed a similar four-month filming schedule and arrived approximately eight months after production wrapped. If Season 3 follows the same pattern, it could premiere sometime in December 2027. That said, production schedules can change due to unforeseen delays and other hurdles. So, this timeline is only an estimate based on the show's previous release pattern, not a confirmed premiere window.

A still from 'The Hunting Wives' (Image Source: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Season 2 certainly had plenty of twists and turns. According to its official logline: “Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman) are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”