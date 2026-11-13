‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Book 2 finally gets release date as Paramount+ reveals what’s next

Pavi and Nisha will follow separate paths before their journeys bring them back together in Book 2

‘Avatar: Seven Havens,’ the animated series set in the Avatar universe, is coming back with Book 2, titled ‘Discovery,’ on May 21, 2027, on Paramount+. The 13-episode season will roll out in four weekly batches, with the finale arriving on June 11. Executive producer Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi announced the news on November 12 during a Reddit question-and-answer session.

A still from ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

The show follows Pavi (the next Avatar after Korra) and her twin sister Nisha (Pavi's long-lost sibling). The official Book 2 logline states that Pavi will follow her chakra journey to the Floating Isles and discover more about Korra (the previous Avatar). Nisha, meanwhile, will discover more about the spirit energy Pavi released from Ellora. The sisters will each follow their own paths to the city of New Ba Sing Se and face the tensions between them.

Paramount+ will release three episodes each week for the first three weeks, followed by four episodes in the final batch. The first three episodes will be released on May 21, followed by episodes 4-6 on May 28. Episodes 7-9 will be released on June 4, followed by Episodes 10-13 on June 11. The series will follow the same release schedule as Book 1. Saheli Khan will reprise her role as Pavi, and Aishu Devan will return as Nisha. Akshay Khanna returns as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, and Darren Barnet as Daemin. Dee Bradley Baker will reprise his roles as Geet and Ruhi. However, Dianne Doan, who voiced Zi in Book 1, was not included in the announced cast, leaving her return uncertain.

A still from ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

The Book 2 release date follows Paramount+'s announcement of a wider expansion of the animated franchise at New York Comic Con in October. ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced the show’s renewal for Book 3 and Book 4, while the studio revealed that it had also renewed a new series, ‘Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos,’ based on a different Avatar. An October 9 Paramount announcement confirmed the additional books but did not provide release dates. Meanwhile, the upcoming release continues the story after ‘The Legend of Korra,’ as Pavi steps into the Avatar role. Book 1 saw the world change after a cataclysm occurred, and people are now scared of the Avatar. The series is produced by Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios. All 13 episodes of Book 1 are available to stream on Paramount+ ahead of the Discovery premiere on May 21, 2027.