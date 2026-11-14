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Who is Emmy in ‘Sheriff Country’? Jenny Raven returns with game-changing Edgewater past

Boone and Mickey's relationship gets complicated with Emmy's arrival in 'Sheriff Country'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Emmy from 'Sheriff Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)
A still of Emmy from 'Sheriff Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)

'Sheriff Country' is back after last week's action-packed crossover. Episode 6, titled 'Close to the Chest', also welcomes back a fan favorite. Emmy Yorke (Jenny Raven) returns for her long-awaited date with Nathan Boone (Matt Lauria). The relationship has been brewing for some time, despite Boone's undeniable feelings for Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin). Last season, the medical examiner confronted Boone for ghosting her after matching on law enforcement dating apps. "I deal with lots of dead guys, but this was my first ghost," she said. Later, Boone apologizes, and they end things on a good note.

A still of Boone and Emmy from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS | Jan Thijs)

Things heat up again in Episode 2, titled 'Family Trust.' While Emmy examines Boone's stitches, he pulls her in for a kiss during a passionate sequence. Fans have been waiting to see where the relationship heads, and the answer is finally here. The duo go on a date and hit it off. Boone is clearly interested as he tells Emmy that he didn't want to spend his day off without her. However, Emmy still had to work, so both decide to make a day of it in the morgue. During their time together, the pair open up to each other.

A still of Boone, Mickey and Emmy from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS | Jan Thijs)

The medical examiner reveals that she independently investigates John Does and pushes families to pay their last respects. Boone agrees to help her find the identity of a John Doe, but is clearly uncomfortable with the practice. Boone reveals to Emmy that he never attended his mother's funeral because he was mourning in his own way. The 18-year-old Boone wouldn't have liked being pushed. Emmy understood his predicament, and they both slept together. Things get dicey when Emmy tells Mickey that Boone's stitches have opened, behind his back.

A still of Mickey and Hank from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS | Jan Thijs)

Showrunner Matt Lopez teased previously that Mickey may have issues with this new relationship. "In Episode 6, which is a very lovely episode, we'll see a side of Boone that is more vulnerable than we've ever seen," Lopez told TVLine. "Emmy is a large part of bringing that out of him, and Mickey realizes that. On the one hand, Mickey feels threatened by it, but at the same time, she does love Boone as a friend, so she wants what's best for him. It's just really messy and rich." Elsewhere in the episode, Mickey and Hank (Ian Quinlan) team up to save his uncle Roberto, and Cassidy's abusive ex returns. To find out what happens next, tune in every Friday at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

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