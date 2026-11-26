‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 finale drops a surprise twist that sets up Season 3 premise

‘The Hunting Wives’ season finale leaves Margo and Sophie on very different paths, but one call changes everything.

‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 dropped on Netflix on November 26, with all eight episodes arriving together. And the final episode not only ends on a cliffhanger but also sets up Season 3. Here’s everything major that happened in the finale. Season 2’s body count was really something. The body of Margo Banks’ (Malin Akerman) brother, Kyle Burkett (Michael Aaron Milligan), was found by police officers. Zelda Moffitt (Dale Dickey) and members of her motorcycle gang also lost their lives. Brad Thompson (George Ferrier) died, too. It happened after he spiraled following his mother, Jill Thompson’s (Katie Lowes), death while she was falsely blamed for Abby’s murder. While under the influence of dr*gs, he hallucinated his mom and beat music producer Chase Brylan (John Stamos) to death.

A still from 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

After leaving the hospital, Brad goes to his father Reverend Clint Thompson's (Jason Davis) church and shoots him, though Clint survives. Then, after finding out that Margo actually killed Abby Jackson (Madison Wolfe), Brad goes after her, resulting in her shooting him dead. Margo then teams up with Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow) to claim she acted in self-defense. Notably, Nadia Kelly (Kim Matula) and Callie Baskin (Jaime Ray Newman) finally put two and two together and discover that Margo was the one who murdered Abby. They piece this together by connecting Margo's secret affair and abortion with evidence linking her brother Kyle to the murder weapon. After getting photos of Margo and Brad from Callie, Nadia confronts Margo on camera during her Married Justice confessional. She accuses her of killing both Abby and Brad, but Margo refuses to admit it.

Margo then manages to slip away from a follower and goes to meet Sophie. However, a car begins chasing them. Thinking it is the person following Margo, they only realize it is Nadia after the vehicle flips over. Although Nadia survives the initial impact, Margo and Sophie cover her mouth and suffocate her. That's how Nadia dies, too. Callie's husband, Sheriff Jonny Baskin (Branton Box), tells her that her girlfriend, Nadia, passed away in what appears to be a car accident. Callie naturally suspects Margo after learning Nadia confronted her beforehand and tells Jonny everything they discovered.

A still from 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

Despite the evidence and Callie's pleas, Jonny seals the files and shuts down the investigation after being offered a promotion. Another person who dies is Jed Banks' (Dermot Mulroney) former campaign manager, Jia-Yi (Jackie Dallas). She is murdered on Lincoln Trout's orders after attempting to blackmail him. After all the killings and plotting, you might think Margo and Sophie's relationship could survive anything. But no! Margo betrays Sophie by agreeing to cut her off completely and remain under her husband Jed's control after confessing to killing Abby. In exchange, Jed promises to protect Margo and seal the investigation files. When Sophie confronts her one last time, Margo insists she made the choice to protect her.

A still from 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

Not one to sit quietly, Sophie gets revenge on Margo by blackmailing her for $10 million using a secret recording of Margo confessing to Abby's murder. In the final minutes, a two-year time jump takes place. Sophie is shown living a wealthy lifestyle and paying with a black card at an upscale bar, while Margo remains in the public political spotlight alongside Jed. However, things take another turn when Margo calls Sophie, looking badly beaten and terrified. And that's where Season 2 ends, leaving fans waiting for Season 3, which does not have an official release date.