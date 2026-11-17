'Boston Blue' recasts key 'Blue Bloods' character Arturo Muñoz as 'Prison Break' star joins Season 2

Amaury Nolasco takes over the role previously played by Juan Francisco Villa, with his character set to bring major complications to Baez's family

Amaury Nolasco of ‘Prison Break’ is playing Muñoz in ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2. The character was previously portrayed by Juan Francisco Villa in 2 episodes of ‘Blue Bloods.’ Muñoz will be revealed as the biological dad of Elena Baez (adopted child of Maria Baez), as reported by TVLine. Nolasco’s first scene will feature in ‘Crisis,’ the 7th episode of the season, which will air on December 11, Friday, 10/9c on CBS.

A still from ‘Prison Break’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

This is also the first time we see Baez (Marisa Ramirez) in almost 8 weeks. On the day of Sarah’s wedding, Elena goes missing, prompting the Reagans and Silvers to go on the hunt. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) trace a trail to Muñoz, head of the Mano Sangriento cartel, and things quickly spiral out of control. Mae Silver reaches out to Rep. Phil Verbeck about the missing girl, while Sean Reagan and Jonah Silver face a difficult choice when a fellow officer is caught in the crossfire.

Most fans will recognize Nolasco from his long-running role as Fernando Sucre in ‘Prison Break’ (2005-17). Muñoz appeared in the Season 12 episode ‘Be Smart or Be Dead’ in 2021, and reprised the part in the Season 13 opener ‘Keeping the Faith’ in 2022. We first learn of his connection to Elena in the Season 12 closing episode ‘Silver Linings,’ when a bomb planted on the instructions of Muñoz detonated and claimed the life of Elena Marquez. She was a young mother in the Witness Protection Program, and Baez took her baby into her care.

A still from ‘Boston Blue’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Additionally, in Episode 2 of the current season, Elena’s biological grandmother reappears and wants to establish some kind of bond with her granddaughter. When questioned last month regarding what impact this may have on Baez’s life, co-creator Brandon Margolis told TVLine, “Tremendously.” He added that the story of Elena and Baez will be key to the upcoming mid-season and winter premieres. Co-creator Brandon Sonnier noted that ‘Boston Blue’ is at its most effective when straddling the genres of cop show and family saga, and promised the audience that they can expect plenty of each.

Baez was introduced in Season 3 of ‘Blue Bloods’ and partnered with Danny during his time with the NYPD. At the end of the series in December 2024, their status was somewhat ambiguous, but the two were established as a couple in the opening episode of ‘Boston Blue.’ It sees Danny relocate to Boston following his departure from NY and team up with his son, Sean, at the Boston PD.