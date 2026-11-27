‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 skips Thanksgiving episode as ABC reveals when the show returns

ABC has changed its November and December schedule, leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans waiting until January 2027 for the next episode.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 premiered on October 15, 2026, and has since delivered several major developments involving its lead characters. However, viewers won't get a new episode on November 26. The ABC medical drama last aired an episode on November 19, 2026, and fans will have to wait until January 7, 2027, for the season to return. On Thanksgiving, ABC will air the 1964 feature film ‘Mary Poppins.’ The following Thursday, December 3, 2026, viewers can enjoy the first two episodes of ‘Can You Hide...Shaq?’ instead of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 featuring Wes, played by Trevor Jackson (Cover Image Source: ABC)

Previously on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ viewers saw Wes Bryant (played by Trevor Jackson) collapse and tell those around him that he couldn't feel his legs. This happened after he returned from a 28-day quarantine period after catching measles. His health has remained a major concern, but viewers will have to wait until the midseason premiere to know more. The preview for Episode 7 showed Wes consulting Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), although she did not have all the answers. As his condition worsens, he appears to struggle to find the right words while speaking.

Elsewhere in the teaser, fans witnessed the fallout between Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington). Their confrontation followed Amelia's intervention over Link's use of prescription drugs. Although Link denied taking excessive amounts of medication, Jo remained concerned about his behavior. With Wes' health still uncertain and tensions between Link and Jo unresolved, viewers will have to wait until ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returns on January 7, 2027, for answers.