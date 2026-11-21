Why aren’t ‘Sheriff Country,’ ‘Fire Country,’ and ‘Boston Blue’ airing tonight? CBS lineup explained

CBS pulls its Friday dramas for holiday specials, and will be airing College Basketball

CBS Fridays will look a little different in the coming weeks. Starting November 20, 'Sheriff Country,' 'Fire Country,' and 'Boston Blue' will not air new episodes for three weeks. The network has pulled off its hit shows to make way for the Thanksgiving holiday and more special programming. The shows will air a fresh episode on Friday, December 11. Then, the December 18 episodes will serve as the midseason finales for 'Sheriff Country,' 'Fire Country,' and 'Boston Blue.' This is the first mid-season hiatus for all the shows.

A still of Mickey from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS | Christos Kalohoridis)

CBS typically airs 'Sheriff Country' at 8/7c, 'Fire Country' at 9/8c, and 'Boston Blue' at 10/9c. On November 20, College Basketball aired from 8 pm to 9 pm. After the Kentucky vs. Indiana game, the network will put on a rerun of the 'Sheriff Country' Season 2 premiere, 'Cyclone.' On November 27, Soul Train Awards will be shown from 7 pm to 9 pm. This will be followed by a rerun of 'Boston Blue.' On December 4, College Football will take over the network. At 11:35 p.m. ET, viewers can tune in to a new episode of 'Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen.'

A still from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

'Sheriff Country' returns with 'Stand Your Ground.' A synopsis has been released. "Mickey investigates a violent assault that rattles the community while mounting public pressure and a controversial new technology threaten to derail the case, and Cassidy is forced to confront a dangerous chapter from her past," the description reads. 'Fire Country' will follow 'Sheriff Country' with 'Fight the Future.' Its synopsis reads, "While Station 42 races to save a man buried in a frozen industrial accident, Sharon finds herself trapped in a desperate life-or-death situation that threatens to expose a dangerous secret."

A still of Danny and Lena from 'Boston Blue' (Image Source: CBS)

'Boston Blue' returns with 'Crisis,' which will kick off on the morning of Sarah's wedding. "When Baez's daughter Elena is kidnapped the morning of Sarah's wedding, the Reagans and Silvers launch a desperate search to bring her home. As Danny and Lena pursue a lead involving Arturo Muñoz (Amaury Nolasco), Elena's biological father and former head of the Mano Sangriento cartel, the investigation takes an unexpected turn. Also, Mae turns to Congressman Phil Verbeck for help with the investigation, and Sean and Jonah are forced to make a difficult choice when a fellow officer is caught in the crossfire," the episode's synopsis reads.