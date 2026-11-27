‘Virgin River’ EPs tease major changes for Jack and Mel in Season 8 as new characters join

Jack and Mel's adoption story will move forward in Season 8, but there's plenty more in store as new characters arrive in Virgin River

With the upcoming ‘Virgin River’ Season 8 set to premiere in 2027, fans are eagerly waiting to witness Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Mel Monroe's (Alexandra Breckenridge ) storyline moving forward. The fan-favorite Netflix series’ executive producers, Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, teased what to expect from the upcoming season in a recent interview with Swoon. Referring to the highly anticipated adoption of Jack and Mel’s baby, the EPs shared that fans will “Finally see Mel and Jack parenting.” Keith added, “I think that’s the most fulfilling thing for the fans this season that I can say without spoiling anything that hasn’t been hinted at.”

Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) in ‘Virgin River’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Further, Cardillo also talked about the couple facing difficulties while adopting their baby. “There’s going to be your standard Virgin River twists and turns.” She added, “But seeing Mel and Jack walk into a chapter of actually having a dream fulfilled really opened the aperture on the show, and going into Season 9, we’re just building on that very much.”

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Interestingly, with the fan-favorite characters returning, the upcoming Season 8 will also feature some new characters. This includes Mitchell Slaggert as Eddie, a new EMT. Fans might know Mitchell from ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ Sharing more about the newly added cast member, the EPs shared, “He’s brought on as part of the new hospital integration, and so he and a new doctor, Astrid, who’s played by Natasha Calis, come into town, and I think it’s just a nice chance to see Mel sort of get to empathize with how maybe Doc felt when she first came to town.” So, along with Mitchell, Natasha Calis will also be seen on ‘Virgin River.’

Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) in ‘Virgin River’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Another recently added cast member is Austin Nicols, who joined the show as Dr. Eli Kelly, Mel’s doctor ex. Austin operated on Baby Sheridan, who is also set to return in the upcoming season. Speaking about Austin's role, Cardillo said, “Austin’s wonderful on the show, and I think his relationship with Jack and Mel is complicated and really interesting to see how it unfolds and how it brings complications.” Alongside the baby's adoption, ‘Virgin River’ Season 8 will also follow the continuing storylines of other characters and introduce new faces.