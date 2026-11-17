‘Fire Country’ Season 5 to end earlier than expected as CBS confirms finale date and episode count

A shortened 13-episode order puts the Max Thieriot drama on a very different calendar than last season

‘Fire Country’ concluded its run in Season 4 on May 22 and will finish Season 5 in early February. Per TV Insider, CBS will close out the season with an episode on Friday, February 5, 2027 (9/8c). Max Thieriot co-created the series and plays lead firefighter Bode Leone. ‘Fire Country’ began its 5th season on October 9, 2026, and aired Episode 6 on November 13 before going on a break. The seventh episode will air on Friday, December 11, with the midseason finale on December 18. New episodes will return on January 8, 2027, following the holiday break. Each episode becomes available to stream on Paramount+ the day after it airs.

A still from ‘Fire Country’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

In addition, the schedule for Friday evenings will change after the ‘Fire Country’ finale. Spinoff ‘Sheriff Country,’ led by Morena Baccarin, will move from 8/7c to fill the 9/8c time slot. New drama ‘Einstein,’ starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero, will premiere on February 12, and ‘Boston Blue’ will remain in place at 10/9c. With 20 episodes in ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2, it will continue after ‘Fire Country’ ends. Executive producer Matt Lopez has indicated an intention to transition some ‘Fire Country’ cast members to the spin-off.

Speaking with TV Insider, Lopez said, “I would love to [bring Fire characters over after its finale]. What we are all about, whether it’s ‘Fire Country’, ‘Sheriff Country’, or the show we’re presently calling ‘Edge Med’ [which is only in development so far], it’s about creating a seamless tapestry and a seamless universe. And the idea that we could be in the meet-up in an episode of ‘Sheriff Country’, and Eve [Jules Latimer] could walk in, or Manny [Kevin Alejandro] could walk in, or Bode could walk in, is a big part of the fun. So we’ll definitely be looking for those opportunities for sure.”

A still from ‘Fire Country’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Deadline reports the 2026-27 season has been scaled back to 13 episodes from 20. The outlet linked the decision to CBS’ expanded list of scripted programming, including several fresh drama debuts such as ‘Einstein,’ ‘Cupertino,’ and ‘NCIS: New York.’ ‘Fire Country’ broke ground in 2022 with the biggest new primetime order on any network, receiving 22 episodes that year. The series fell to 10 during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Season 2, before returning to 20-episode seasons in years 3 and 4. Two other recent ‘NCIS’ spin-offs, ‘NCIS: Origins’ and ‘NCIS: Sydney,’ have similarly been limited to 10 episodes. Eric Guggenheim has been appointed executive producer for the shortened 5th season, replacing Tia Napolitano. Napolitano guided ‘Fire Country’ from its inception in 2022, and departed to pursue a production arrangement with CBS.