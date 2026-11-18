‘Two and a Half Men’ star returns to CBS after 11 years with ‘Cupertino’

Jon Cryer is back on CBS with a guest appearance that puts him in a very different position from his iconic sitcom role.

CBS’ legal drama ‘Cupertino’ has added a ‘Two and a Half Men’ star to its cast list. Jon Cryer will be seen as a guest star, playing Judge Van Linkerspleen. He will play a federal judge working at a top-secret court. His character is described as an “individual thinker who tries to judge fairly in an environment that only values compliance.” ‘Cupertino’ features Ella Stiller, Busy Phillips, Nik Dodani, Renee Elise Goldsberry, along with the series leads, Mike Colter and Rachel Keller.

Jon Cryer as Judge Van Linkerspleen in 'Cupertino' (Image Source: CBS | Photo By: Heidi Gutman)

The CBS series’ storyline revolves around Silicon Valley and is a David-vs.-Goliath legal drama. It features a lawyer (played by Colter) who is cheated out of his stocks by his former employer at a tech startup. Despite the difficulties, the lawyer teams up with another recently fired attorney (played by Keller), and the two fight back in a high-stakes legal battle. Sharing more about Cryer guest-starring in the CBS show, Robert King and Michelle King, the showrunners and co-creators told Deadline, “Jon Cryer was perfect, playing a judge you couldn’t tell was a good guy or a bad guy. We needed someone who could deliver the comedy but also dig into the moral dilemma of a judge who needs to follow the law in a deeply flawed system.”

(L-R) Santino Fontana as AUSA Jack Clearinghause, Reneé Elise Goldsberry as Nichole Ferebee, and Jon Cryer as Judge Van Linkerspleen in 'Cupertino' (Image Source: CBS | Photo By: Heidi Gutman)

Cryer has won two Emmy Awards for his iconic role as Alan Harper on CBS comedy series ‘Two and a Half Men’ in the Supporting Actor and Lead Actor categories. He also appeared on NBC’s ‘Extended Family ’, where he served as an executive producer. His other role, Lex Luthor in CW’s ‘Supergirl’, received fans from across the globe, along with praise from critics. His additional works include ‘The Famous Teddy Z’, ‘Getting Personal’, ‘Partners’, ‘The Trouble with Normal’, ‘Pretty in Pink’, ‘Hot Shots’, ‘Hiding Out’, ‘No Small Affair’, and more. ‘Cupertino’ airs on Thursdays on CBS. Notably, the show’s schedule, moving into 2027, will be shifted to Sundays.