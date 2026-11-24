‘The Facts of Life’ star to join ‘NCIS’ as a nun in upcoming mid-season finale

The first-look photos from 'NCIS' Season 24 Episode 8 seem to hint at Sister Fletcher being abducted

'NCIS' will welcome Mindy Cohn in its last episode of 2026. The mid-season finale will feature Cohn as Sister Avis Fletcher, with the network also releasing first-look photos of the ‘The Facts of Life’ star in action. In one glimpse, two men seem to be abducting her, while another shows her speaking with Parker (Gary Cole) and Knight (Katrina Law). The photos suggest that the nun could be an important witness in an investigation, with the men potentially taking her away after her meeting with the agents. Alternatively, she could be recounting the abduction attempt to the team.

A still from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

CBS has also released a synopsis for the mid-season finale titled 'The Chair.' “After a U.S. operative is taken hostage, Director DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) goes back through the case file, questioning whether he made the right call, but the case isn’t quite as closed as it looks," the description read. It remains to be seen how the nun fits into the larger storyline. This wouldn't be the first time the CIA has been featured this season. 'Clean Slate' focused on the CIA trailing a pair of deep-cover operatives. In that episode, DiNozzo chose not to arrest the surviving member of the pair. “I know something’s coming down the pike, something bad, very bad, something a lot of very smart people are very worried about,” he told McGee. “I’m not happy about letting her go, but we’ll get her eventually; this is good for us, Tim.” The unresolved events of that episode could come back to haunt the team.

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

Cohn, best known for playing Natalie in the 1980s sitcom 'The Facts of Life,' was in the headlines after being diagnosed with cancer. “Have been off social media for a while ‘cuz I had to go kick cancer’s a**,” she wrote on Instagram. “I did so with the extraordinary help of Providence Saint John’s hospital staff, especially my nurses Finja, Patty and Courtney and my hero, the phenomenal oncology surgeon @antonbilchik…. thank you to my family especially my cherished @tarakarsian @johnwstewart @gregoryzarian, who have been my advocates and always on the ready to help me when it’s ‘my turn.'” The December 8 episode will mark Cohn's first major appearance since making her diagnosis public. 'NCIS' airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on CBS.