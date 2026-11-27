‘Dark’ creators reunite for HBO Max thriller ‘Sonnental’ with a chilling murder mystery

Lisa Vicari leads HBO Max's ‘Sonnental,’ a murder mystery in which a killer recreates gruesome tales from the 1845 German children's book ‘Struwwelpeter’

The new thriller 'Sonnental' brings a chilling murder mystery to HBO Max, with a story rooted in German folklore. The six-part series will premiere in March 2027. Its first teaser introduces Lisa Vicari as Anja Vogler, a profiler investigating a series of gruesome killings in her former hometown. She returns to the town after the German Federal Criminal Police Office assigns her to a murder investigation. However, the case soon takes a disturbing turn as more victims emerge, with each crime seemingly recreating a story from 'Struwwelpeter'.

Lisa Vicari in 'Sonnental' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max Deutschland)

Written by Heinrich Hoffmann in 1845, 'Struwwelpeter' is a real German children's book. Its cautionary tales use gruesome punishments to warn children against bad behavior. The killer uses these stories as inspiration for the murders, leaving Anja to decode the disturbing messages. As the investigation progresses, she is also forced to confront her own past. Her personal history becomes increasingly intertwined with the case, while her son Max, played by Jan Friedrichsen, and her mother Kerstin, played by Iris Bohm, also feature in the story.

Vicari leads the six-episode series alongside Peter Kurth, who plays investigator Norbert Troschitz. The supporting cast includes Merlin Rose, Maria Simon, Mišel Maticevic, and Stipe Erceg. Matija Dragojevic created the series and wrote it with Bob Konrad, known for 'Kleo' and '4 Blocks'. Lennart Ruff directs the German HBO original.

Lisa Vicari in 'Sonnental' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max Deutschland)

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar serve as executive producers through their production company Dark Ways. The duo previously created Netflix's 'Dark', which ran for three seasons between 2017 and 2020. Their next Netflix project, '1899', did not receive a second season after its 2022 debut. 'Sonnental' marks another major television project for the creative duo, this time with HBO Max.