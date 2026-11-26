‘The Hunting Wives’ star addresses surprise Season 2 comeback she didn’t see coming

A Maple Brook murder case resurfaces in ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2, and a returning star wants to explore her character’s past with the other wives.

Callie and Sheriff Jonny get their own reality show in ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2, and the wives of Maple Brook know what to do with a camera crew. They drink, dance and show off their aim on ‘Married Justice.’ The producer has a murder to look into. Her first lead came from a woman viewers had every reason to think they’d seen for the last time.

That woman is Starr, played by Chrissy Metz. After Starr died in the Season 1 finale, it looked like Metz’s time in Maple Brook was up. In and interview with Us Weekly, the actor talked about revisiting the days before Starr tried to avenge her daughter’s death. “I didn’t know that they would be bringing Starr back for the second season.”

When her daughter Abby Jackson (Madison Wolfe) was killed, Starr suspected Jill Thompson (Katie Lowes), the mother of Abby’s boyfriend. Sophie (Brittany Snow) had told Starr about a possible abortion, and Starr believed Jill had killed Abby to protect her family’s reputation. Starr took a rifle to Jill’s house, where Jill shot her. Callie later killed Jill, who drew a gun on Margo (Malin Åkerman). Police blamed Jill for both deaths. By the end of Season 1, Sophie had worked out that Margo was Abby’s killer.

The flashbacks fill in what happened before Starr reached Jill’s house. In one, she calls reality TV producer Nadia Kelly (Kim Matula) with a tip about Abby’s death and an abortion. That call gives Nadia a reason to look into a case the police had closed. She finds traffic-camera photos that place Jill near her own home when Abby was killed. Lowes comes back as Jill, too. In a dreamlike sequence, Brad (George Ferrier) sees his mother in his childhood home after taking ayahuasca tea.

Chrissy Metz as Starr Jackson stands by a doorway in a red dress in ‘The Hunting Wives’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Metz is curious about how Starr fit in with the wives before Abby’s death. She said Starr used to be part of their circle and has little interest in going back. “There’s a lot to uncover and discover with her.” Metz wants to understand what drove Starr, and she thinks viewers took to her because she was so different from the other women.

Netflix renewed ‘The Hunting Wives’ for Season 3 on October 7, weeks before Season 2 arrived on November 26. Showrunner Rebecca Cutter was already working on the scripts when Netflix made the announcement. Metz was glad to hear the show would continue and wished she’d had more time as Starr. She hasn’t confirmed whether she’ll return for Season 3.