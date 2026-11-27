‘The Hunting Wives’ star Alex Fitzalan reveals why he loved playing a ‘psychopathic’ villain

Alex Fitzalan joins ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 as Lincoln Trout, a political fixer with a dark side, and opens up about playing the villain

Maple Brook has another troublemaker and Alex Fitzalan seems to have had a great time playing him. The Australian actor joins 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2 as Lincoln Trout, a political adviser with a rather disturbing side. Lincoln Trout works for Jed Banks as a political campaign adviser. His job soon moves beyond campaign matters. He takes on a fixer role, which puts him in a position to handle the messier side of Jed's ambitions.

Fitzalan describes Lincoln as someone with "psychopathic tendencies" who "brings some chaos" to the story. The actor's description suggests a character who enjoys operating outside the usual rules. His position around Jed gives him access to the town's political power players.

Lincoln's introduction adds another layer to the show's central conflicts. Sophie O'Neil, played by Brittany Snow, and Margo Banks, played by Malin Akerman, already have plenty of personal and political trouble to deal with. A character like Lincoln adds another unpredictable presence to the story. Fitzalan has played several kinds of characters throughout his career. His work includes teen drama, horror, satire, and historical films. He says this variety came through the roles he received rather than a carefully planned career strategy.

Alex Fitzalan as Lincoln Trout in 'The Hunting Wives' (Image Source: Netflix)

"I've just been really lucky that they're all different," he told WHO. "[It's] the way the chips have fallen." Lincoln gave him a chance to play a more traditional villain. The actor enjoyed the freedom that came with portraying someone who has little concern for being morally decent. "I would say I had the most fun probably on Hunting Wives," Fitzalan said.

"I got to really, really be an archetypal villain, I guess, in a way." He described the experience as "lots of fun" and called Lincoln "a hilariously psychopathic, borderline evil man." That enthusiasm offers a glimpse into what viewers can expect from his performance. Fitzalan clearly enjoyed playing someone who creates problems rather than trying to solve them.

Fitzalan joined the series as a fan. He had watched the show before landing his role in Season 2. Stepping onto the set and meeting the actors felt unusual for him. "It was pretty cool," he said. "It was pretty surreal getting to set and getting to meet everyone." Long before Lincoln Trout entered his life, Fitzalan studied law at the University of Queensland. Acting was not always his full-time career plan. His experience with rejection helped him understand just how much he wanted to pursue it.

Alex Fitzalan as Everard Grey in 'My Brilliant Career' (Image Source: Instagram | @alexfitzalan)

His career later brought him roles in 'The Society' and 'The Wilds'. His latest casting in 'The Hunting Wives' gives him another chance to show a different side of his acting range. Fitzalan still thinks about the life he might have had as a lawyer. He described that possibility as "a completely different life". But he has no regrets about his career choice.

"I'm grateful that this worked out," he said. "But it was never really a decision. It was something I just felt like I never had a choice in."