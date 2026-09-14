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Who won the Power of Veto on ‘Big Brother 28’? Nearly 13-hour showdown ends with a surprising deal

Episodes of ‘Big Brother 28’ continue to air every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from BB28 POV competition (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from BB28 POV competition (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

Week 10 kicked off with Yash Patel winning the all-important Head of Household (HOH) competition. After weeks of throwing HOHs to keep Dee's BB Bribe from becoming public knowledge, Yash went for HOH to target Drew Campbell. Hence, it was obvious Drew would land on the block, despite the previous week's ceasefire deal. Due to the bribe, he could not nominate icons Dee Valladares and Rick Devens. His remaining options were Taylor Brown, Barrett Pfeiffer, and Melody Morris. Taylor, being the closest to him, landed Barrett and Melody the remaining two places on the block. Drew was the house target amongst the three nominees, but everything could change with the Power of Veto (POV).

A still of Dee from the POV competition
A still of Dee from the POV competition — (Image Source: Paramount+)

As mentioned in last Thursday's episode, the POV competition was the infamous pressure cooker. The houseguests had to hold on to a button for the longest, using a stick to get the POV around their neck. The picks took place early on Saturday. Devens and Dee were picked to play, confirming their spot in the Final 6, as Taylor could not force Yash to nominate them using the POV. Live feeds returned some time after the competition began. Dee was the first to fall after almost three hours. Melody was the next one to bow out. Devens dropped just before 9:30 p.m. Barrett, Drew, and Yash remained in the running throughout the night. Barrett eventually dropped out as well, past 12 pm.

A still of Barrett, Yash and Melody from the POV competition
A still of Barrett, Yash, and Melody from the POV competition — (Image Source: Paramount+)

Drew and Yash remained. It was anybody's game, with Drew battling sleep and Yash suffering from sickness. Drew asked Yash to strike a deal. Yash asked Drew to promise he would not vote out Taylor this week. Yash also asked for safety when Drew becomes HOH, and that he keep the deal a secret. Drew agreed, and after 12 hours, the HOH put down the stick. Drew now has the POV, which he intends to use on himself. This means that Barrett, Taylor, and Melody will be up for eviction at the end of the week. Barrett is the target if he does not win the Blockbuster. As of now, Dee and Devens are on board with evicting Melody if she sits against Taylor. 

A still of Barrett, Drew, and Melody from the BB28 live feeds
A still of Barrett, Drew, and Melody from the BB28 live feeds — (Image Source: Paramount+)

On Sunday, Melody was seen asking Drew to use the POV on her, but Drew did not budge. Drew also did not divulge the details of the deal, even to his closest allies. Barrett has also prepared a pitch to get the icons on his side. To find out about any changes in plans, tune in to 'Big Brother 28' live feeds on Paramount+. BB28 episodes continue to air every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.

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