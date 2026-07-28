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‘Big Brother 28’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who won POV? Kamu locks in the final three nominees for the week

The live feeds of 'Big Brother 28' show Kamu informing Jason about his fate in the game during the 'tea party'.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Kamu from 'Big Brother 28' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Kamu from 'Big Brother 28' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'Big Brother 28' (BB28) started its third week with a massive win for the vet coalition. Kamu won Head of Household (HOH) and immediately set his sights on two of the biggest competitors from the other side: Mallory and Jason. Initially, he wanted to nominate both of them alongside Lala. Later, he changed his mind and decided to backdoor Jason. Hence, he included Lyric in his initial nomination plans alongside Lala and Mallory. His plans were in danger of falling apart when Jason got chosen to play in the competition. Things did not go off the rails, as Lyric came out as the Power of Veto (POV) winner, ensuring that Kamu's two targets remain on the block. A day before the Veto ceremony, Mallory organized a 'tea party', where Kamu informed Jason of his fate. 

Jason nominates Mallory, Lyric and Lala
Jason nominates Mallory, Lyric and Lala — Image Source: CBS

Kamu planned to nominate Jason using the excuse that he was lying to him about his Veto plans. "If you were to win the power of veto, would you have held our deal or would you have used it on Lala as you told her?" Kamu called out Jason during the proceedings. Jason vehemently denied wanting to do anything against Kamu's plans. After Kamu continued drilling him, Jason decided to confront him about his intentions and place in the game. The 'RuPaul Drag Race' alum called out Kamu's equation with Haley. "What he's (Kamu) saying right now to the whole group is stuff that I said to YOU (Haley). Y'all are a total cool item, strong as hell, sickening, I wish I could be a part of it," Jason claimed. 

Jason from 'Big Brother 28'
Jason from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

Kamu then accused Jason of going after Angela, alleging he found the information from one of the houseguests. Jason asked Kamu to tell the person's name, but he refused. Jason was flabbergasted that after blaming him, the MMA fighter did not follow through. The fight continues to escalate, and at one point Jason outed the entire Toolshed (the majority alliance including the vets, Kamu, Haley, Chuk, Barrett, and Drew). "If I go home this week, fabulous, I look forward to watching to see how they pick you guys off," Jason said to the houseguests. Kamu declared that Jason would be his replacement, and tried to soften the blow by saying that after this week it would be "water under the bridge."

Jason from 'Big Brother 28'
Jason from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

Jason did not back down and said that all of this drama was to make him the target. "They're (Toolshed) a strong group, and they're all cooperating to make a show out of someone to make them a target," he said. Slowly, everyone walks out, and the tea party is adjourned. Jason decided to take up the drama from Kamu and continue it throughout his stay in the house. He took a teapot and spoon and suddenly started banging them together, waking the sleeping houseguests in the dead of the night. He continued the shenanigans the next day, banging them together when he located houseguests talking game. 

The POV ceremony finally arrived, and Kamu replaced Lyric with Jason. As per current plans, Jason will go home if he does not win the blockbuster. Melody, though, is trying to get the votes for Jason to stay, and has Mallory, Lyric, and Yash on board. In Mallory's case against Lala, things are not set in stone. Rick Devens and Dee want her to go, but Drew and Barrett are pushing in another direction. BB28 continues to air Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. 

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