Who is Rick Devens? Meet the ‘Survivor’ contestant joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

Rick Devens first garnered attention when he participated in 'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' in 2019

'Big Brother 28' just revealed the cast for its much-awaited upcoming installment. 14 houseguests from all over the country will enter the house on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to compete for $750,000. CBS has confirmed that more faces will join this lineup soon. One of them is allegedly 'Survivor' alum Rick Devens, as per Entertainment Weekly. While neither the network nor the producers have confirmed his participation, the publication's sources close to the situation are confident that two 'Survivor' alums will join the cast, one of whom will be Rick Devens. Devens first garnered nationwide attention when he participated in the controversial 'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' in 2019. The Macon native was evicted quite early on Day 11, but thanks to the season's theme, he earned his way back in on Day 17.

Rick Devens from 'Survivor' 50 (Image Source: Instagram | @rick_devens)

Back then, he set a franchise record by holding four immunity idols during the season. Rick Devens also displayed his dominance by winning four immunity challenges. He finally bowed out after losing the fire-making challenge against eventual winner Chris Underwood. Devens received a lot of love from the fandom due to his trademark news reports on the show and his underdog status. During the finale, he won $100,000 from Sia for being the most compelling player of the season. After seven years, he returned for another shot in the historic 'Survivor' Season 50.

Still of Rick Devens in 'Survivor' 50 (Image Source: CBS)

Devens was not part of the original cast. The reality star was devastated when he found out he was an alternate. Later, after the cast expanded to 24 people, his place was confirmed by Jeff Probst. In this season, too, he became widely adored because of his theatrics. He hilariously pulled off hiding and then retrieving a fake idol in the Tribal Council. To everyone's shock, he risked immediate elimination by flipping the Mr. Beast Coin, ultimately doubling the season's prize money. His theatrics made him a threat, and his castmates voted him out during the penultimate episode, leaving him in seventh place.

So like, has Devens been playing the #BB28 long game this whole time or what?! #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/TsMr74x6a8 — The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp (@exclusivelypod) July 7, 2026

Devens is now all set to compete in another CBS reality show, which he apparently wasn't too keen on. During press interviews for 'Survivor' 50, he categorically stated that he wouldn't do 'Big Brother.' He said, "I hate 'Big Brother.'" However, his stance may have since changed. Devens will be the second 'Survivor' castaway after Cirie Fields to compete on the show. Apart from his reality show career, the local news anchor also worked as a director of communications at Middle Georgia State University. He recently left the post, possibly for better opportunities. The Macon native has used his platform over the years to raise awareness about wheelchair sports programs and animal rescue efforts. Macon-Bibb County declared May 21, 2019, as Rick Devens Day to honor his efforts.