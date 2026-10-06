Former Grand Ole Opry tour guide earns 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’ as coaches fight to win her over

31-year-old Kayleigh Mathews won everyone’s hearts as she performed Vince Gill’s 'When I Call Your Name'

The latest episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 continued its Blind Auditions with Part 5, featuring several singers hoping to secure a spot on one of the coaches’ teams. Among them was Kayleigh Mathews, a 31-year-old singer from Tucson, Arizona, who performed Vince Gill’s 'When I Call Your Name.' During Kayleigh’s audition, Adam Levine was the first coach to turn his chair. Riley Green and Kelly Clarkson soon followed, with Queen Latifah also turning her chair, giving Kayleigh a four-chair turn.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featuring Kayleigh (Image Source: NBC)

Both Queen and Adam gave her a standing ovation as her performance ended. Adam told her, “Because while I know I should temper my expectations…and I know you might be thinking he’s Riley… As huge as he is in his world, a world do you want to be a part of...this show? This is more my world.” Adam continued, “There’s a whole other set of important strategic moves you’re going to have to make moving forward. The way that you fill the room with that voice, you are such a magnificent talent.” He added that he would be "honoured" to be her coach.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featuring Riley Green (Image Source: NBC)

Next up was Queen Latifah, who called her “Queen Kayleigh” and said she deserved to have a 4-chair turn for her performance. “That was absolutely gorgeous. You took me to church. It became a spiritual moment for me. The more you sang, the more I felt in touch that can translate and help you to find songs that will bring out that beauty in your voice and that will help you to continue to touch people as you go on through it.” Riley Green praised Kayleigh for taking on a track by Vince Gill, whom he called "one of the greatest vocalists in country.

​Kelly was the last one to give Kayleigh feedback, and she said she was a “fan.” “And you want to know why? I know your mama must be listening to Patty Loveless or something…..I also hear a little LeAnn Rimes in there too.” Everyone then waited to hear Kayleigh’s decision, and she soon revealed that she wanted to join Team Queen. By the end of the Blind Auditions, Queen Latifah had 11 artists, while the other coaches had 10 each.