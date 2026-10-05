Why weren’t Kody and Robyn on ‘Sister Wives’? Season 21 Episode 1 had Meri, Janelle, and Christine reactions

Meri, Janelle, and Christine react to Kody and Robyn’s exit after 16 years on the TLC show.

‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 premiered on October 4 on TLC. Episode 1 featured Kody Brown’s ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri. The three former wives reacted to Kody and Robyn’s exit from the long-running show. The episode revealed, “After 16 years of filming Sister Wives, Kody and Robyn will not be returning to the show.” After learning the news about Kody and Robyn’s exit, the producer asked the three former wives about it. “I feel like the apology tour was, in the end, something he was trying to redeem himself with. And I don’t think it was necessarily that sincere because there’s been no contact since. And he very publicly (torpedoed) my character afterwards,” noted Janelle.

A still from ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Episode 1 featuring Janelle (Image Source: TLC)

During the episode, Janelle also reflected on allegations of Kody’s “backdoor” deal. According to the allegations, they wanted to cut Meri out of their Coyote Pass sale. In a confessional, Janelle told the cameras it was not true. “As a parting gift because Kody and Robyn aren’t filming with us anymore, he felt like he should make up this story that I had somehow tried to go behind Meri’s back.” She added, “Months after the deal is closed, he starts talking about how I was doing a backdoor deal with him…It was not true.” Notably, the Coyote Pass was sold for $1.5 million in April 2025.

A still from ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Episode 1 featuring Meri (Image Source: TLC)

When Janelle and Meri met and discussed the “backdoor deal”, they learned they were on very different pages. Seeing how the two had different versions of the events, Janelle told Meri, “Kody’s stirring the pot, even after the fact. I’m like, ‘Leave it alone.’ But he just can’t help himself.” Meri responded that Kody accused Janelle of getting the idea to sell Coyote Pass without her knowledge, which Janelle denied. “He had all these things about, ‘Maybe I’ll just sell, and I’ll hold some money in reserve for Meri in reserve so when she basically does what I want her to do, I’ll give her the money,’” stated Janelle. “There was so much threatening…I’m still kinda stunned, Meri,” she added. According to Janelle, Kody “suggested” it because he wanted to have “power.”

A still from ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Episode 1 featuring Meri and Janelle (Image Source: TLC)

The latest episode also featured Janelle, Christine, and Meri reacting to Kody and Robyn’s exit. “I don’t know how to feel about this whole thing. It’s just bizarre they’re done. I don’t know what it means. I have no idea,” stated Christine. As for Meri, she shared that she was “surprised” after learning that Kody and Robyn were not returning for the TLC show’s latest season. Janelle was also “very shocked” to learn the news. Longtime fans must remember Kody’s apology tour from last season, when he met his ex-wives separately and apologized to them. Episode 2 of ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 will air on October 11 at 10:00 PM on TLC.