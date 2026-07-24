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Who won ‘Big Brother’ 28 Week 3 HOH? New Head of Household takes control after chaotic eviction

After Rome’s elimination, live feeds revealed the new HOH for Week 3, who will soon nominate three housemates.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
‘Big Brother’ 28 's revently evicted housemate Rome (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)
‘Big Brother’ 28 's revently evicted housemate Rome (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

The recently released ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode revealed the Week 2 elimination, which sent Rome Seymour home. After his eviction, attention shifted to the Week 3 Head of Household (HOH) competition. Here’s everything fans need to know about the events following Rome’s elimination. The live feeds returned after Rome’s eviction and showed Mallory and Melody strategizing their next moves. Dee told the cameras, pleading with America to give Rick Devens a power that week. “They’re coming for him. But I will go to war with him,” she added. 

Apart from that, the live feed spoilers also revealed Angela getting rid of her egg suit. The housemates celebrated the moment by throwing her a small party. A few hours later, the live feed was cut off. It returned with the eligible housemates, excluding Devens, participating in the HOH Competition. The winner of the challenge would become the Week 3 HOH and gain the power to nominate three houseguests for eviction. Soon, the live feeds revealed Kamu Kirk as the new HOH for Week 3. The new HOH will have less than a day to name three nominees for eviction.

Still of Rick Devens from 'Survivor' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Still of Rick Devens from 'Survivor' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

​Earlier on the show, Week 1 featured Dee Valladares as the HOH, who nominated Yash, Taylor, and Mallory. After Yash won the BB Blockbuster, Ashley was the replacement nominee. Based on housemates' votes, Ashley was evicted from the show. During the second week, Rick Devens was the HOH and nominated Lyric, Jason, and Melody. Jason won the BB Blockbuster, and Rome was chosen as the replacement nominee. With almost everyone (except one housemate), Rome was sent home. Later, when he learned about his close connection, Lyric also voted him out; he was surprised. 

With Kamu Kirk now serving as Week 3's Head of Household, attention has shifted to which three houseguests he will nominate for eviction. Following the nominations, the houseguests will compete for the Power of Veto. However, things will be intense moving forward, as every week one housemate is eliminated and the competition gets even more cutthroat. Fans can tune in to CBS to watch the Week 3 Head of Household competition and nominations ceremony play out. In addition, fans can live-stream and witness drama unfold in real time.

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