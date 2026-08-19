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‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 gets release date update as Paramount+ reveals plans for hit series

Paramount+ executive shares about the fate of Taylor Sheridan’s shows after his exit in 2029
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
A still of Dwight from 'Tulsa King' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still of Dwight from 'Tulsa King' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

Paramount+ executive finally has the update that 'Tulsa King' fans are waiting for, or at least one that will hold them off for a while. Jane Wiseman recently revealed in her Deadline interview that the team will soon announce the release date of 'Tulsa King.' The crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone has produced three blockbuster seasons for the streaming platform to date. According to Decider, the show's Season 4 wrapped filming in March. "We're about to announce the premiere date for Tulsa King Season 4; that one is coming out," Wiseman shared. 

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' (Cover Image Source: YouTube/Paramount Plus)
A still of Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

Also, he sheds light on what fans can expect in the upcoming season, especially stressing Stallone's performance. "Sly [Stallone] is in great form in the show, and there's going to be some surprises," she shared. Currently, one of the biggest developments in the streaming world is Taylor Sheridan's impending departure from Paramount+. In 2029, the creator will move his television and film developments to NBCUniversal and its streaming platform Peacock. Sheridan has enjoyed a lucrative relationship with Paramount+ for years, creating and producing hit shows for the platform like 'Yellowstone,' 'Landman,' 'Tulsa King,' and 'The Madison.' Several of these shows are still ongoing, making fans speculate about these projects' future.

A still from 'Tulsa King' featuring Sylvester Stallone in the middle (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @tulsaking)
A still of Dwight from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Instagram | @tulsaking)

Wiseman assured all fans that the change of circumstances will not impact the shows. "Between Tulsa and Landman, which Taylor is writing right now. Frisco, Dutton, Madison, we have a lot of business, and we're going to be in business for time to come," she shared. 'Tulsa King' is known for releasing one season every year. According to reports, a writing room has already been formed for the show's fifth season. If it follows the scheduling of past seasons, then a possible fifth season could arrive in 2027. The deal should not pose a problem until a hypothetical seventh season. The streaming site would definitely want to continue its relationship with 'Tulsa King,' considering it is one of their most-watched original crime dramas. According to Collider, the third installment spent 237 days at the top of the streaming chart. Based on the fan engagement for the fourth installment, a similar result can be expected. 

Sylvester Stallone and Dana Delany in a still from 'Tulsa King' season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @tulsaking)
A still of Dwight and Margaret  from 'Tulsa King' season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @tulsaking)

Season 4 will witness changes not only on-screen, but also off-screen. Terence Winter, who served as the showrunner for the first installment, is back on board as the head writer and executive producer for this installment. Season 4 will likely deal with Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) and his contentious relationship with Musso (Kevin Pollack). Along with Stallone the fourth season will star Martin Starr as Lawrence "Bodhi" Geigerman, Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller, Dana Delaney as Margaret Devereaux, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi, Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua, Chris Caldovino as Dennis "Goodie" Carangi, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, Mike "Ca$h Flo" Walden as Bigfoot, and Scarlet Stallone as Spencer. All episodes of 'Tulsa King' are currently streaming on Paramount+.

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